Sporting Braga vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Braga lock horns with AS Monaco at the Estadio Braga Municipal in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

The hosts had to see off a resilient Sheriff Tiraspol side on penalties in the playoff round, while the Ligue 1 side secured a first-placed finish in the group stages.

Sporting Braga failed to return to winning ways in the Primeira Liga as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Boavista last Saturday.

This followed a disappointing goalless draw with nine-man Santa Clara on February 28, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Sporting Braga now head to the Europa League, where they overturned a two-goal deficit in the first leg, claiming a 2-0 win in the second leg and seeing off Sheriff Tiraspol on penalties.

Meanwhile, Monaco enjoyed a fine campaign in the group stages, where they finished top of Group B with 12 points from six games.

They head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of ending their losing streak courtesy of a 1-0 win over Marseille in the Ligue 1.

Prior to that, they were winless in four consecutive games, claiming two draws and losing two, including a shock semi-final exit from the Coupe de France.

Sporting Braga vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came back in 2019, when both sides settled for a goalless draw in a friendly fixture.

Sporting Braga Form Guide: L-W-W-D-D

AS Monaco Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

Sporting Braga vs AS Monaco Team News

Braga

Os Arcebispos will be without the services of Nuno Sequeira and Lucas Mineiro, who have been sidelined with severe injuries.

Injured: Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro

Suspended: None

AS Monaco

The Ligue 1 side will be without Jean Marcelin and Krépin Diatta, who are both recuperating from injuries. Youssouf Fofana is currently suspended.

Injured: Jean Marcelin, Krépin Diatta

Suspended: Youssouf Fofana

Sporting Braga vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus; Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Rodrigo Gomes, Mutassim Al-Musrati, Andre Castro, Fabiano Silva; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

AS Monaco predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel; Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins, Jean Lucas; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Sporting Braga vs AS Monaco Prediction

After a dry spell, Monaco picked up a morale-boosting victory in the Ligue 1 last time out and will head into Thursday’s game with renewed confidence. However, they face the stern test of facing a Braga side who head into the game in solid form.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-2 AS Monaco

Edited by Peter P