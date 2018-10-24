Sporting CP v Arsenal: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Europa League 2018-19

Arsenal travel to the Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday evening to lock horns with Sporting CP as they look to extend their 10-match run of victories. Both sides are only separated by goal difference, with Arsenal leading the Group E.

While Unai Emery and co. are in red-hot form going into this fixture, the Gunners haven't had the best of records in Portugal - three losses and two draws in last five visits. On the other hand, Sporting CP have a perfect record against English clubs. However, the current form of both teams suggests the visitors will go into the game eyeing all three points.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash:

Sporting CP v Arsenal: KickOff Information

Date: 25 October

Kickoff: 17:55 (local time), 22:25 (IST)

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

Sporting CP v Arsenal: Team News

Sporting CP:

Bas Dost and Raphinha are sidelined due to knocks. The likes of Jeremy Mathieu and Bruno Cesar are expected to be drafted in the starting XI.

Arsenal:

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hinted that he wouldn't make too many alterations tomorrow, considering both the side's momentum and the opposition's quality.

He remarked:

Now we are finding the best combination. Some matches are good moments to try different options. Tomorrow is not the best because of our composition with the players. I think we will continue tactically with what we are doing.

Elsewhere, Petr Cech and Sokratis aren't yet fully fit. The likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey might feature on the bench again.

Sporting CP v Arsenal: Probable Line-ups

Sporting CP (4-2-3-1): Salin; Gaspar, Coates, Mathieu, Jefferson; Gudelj, Acuna; Nani, Fernandes, Mane; Montero Munoz

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Sokratis, Monreal; Torreira, Xhaka; Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Sporting CP v Arsenal: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Sporting CP: L-W-W-L-W

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-W

Sporting CP v Arsenal: Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in a UEFA competition.

Sporting CP v Arsenal: Key Players

Sporting CP:

Nani's pace, craft and dribbling finesse makes him a force to reckon with. Having played just over 45 minutes last time out, the Portuguese is expected to start this time around down the flank. His counter-attacking threat may come in handy for the hosts. The former Manchester United winger has the ability to turn a match into his team's favor singlehandedly.

Arsenal:

Nobody is thriving under the new system as much as Mesut Ozil, one would argue. There are no questions of his prowess and when he's on song, as the midfielder can spark magic into the pitch with his vision and link-up capabilities. Should he hold it together in the center of the park and create chances like he did last time out against Leicester City, we are in for an absolute treat.

Sporting CP v Arsenal: Prediction

It's hard to take this one away from a side that is riding high on confidence. Although Sporting are a formidable side at home, their recent struggles and defensive errors will work in Arsenal's favor. However, expect them to find the back of the net as well.

Predicted score: Sporting CP 1-2 Arsenal