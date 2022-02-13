Sporting CP vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

Sporting CP are set to play Manchester City at the Estádio José Alvalade on Tuesday for the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Sporting CP come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Sergio Conceicao's Porto in the Primeira Liga. First-half goals from striker Paulinho and winger Nuno Santos for Sporting CP was cancelled out by goals from young midfielder Fabio Vieira and Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi for Porto.

Sporting CP had Uruguayan centre-back Sebastian Coates, midfielder Joao Palhinha and Brazilian attacker Bruno Tabata sent off in the second-half, while Porto had experienced Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and veteran centre-back Pepe sent off.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Dean Smith's Norwich City 4-0 in the English Premier League. A hat-trick from superstar forward Raheem Sterling and a goal from talented youngster Phil Foden sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Sporting CP vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City have won one game and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2012, with Manchester City beating Sporting CP 3-2. A second-half brace from legendary striker Sergio Aguero and a goal from Italian attacker Mario Balotelli ensured victory for Manchester City. Chile international Matias Fernandez and Dutch striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel proved to be a mere consolation for Sporting CP.

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-W-L-W

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-W-W

Sporting CP vs Manchester City Team News

Sporting CP

Sporting CP could be without Portuguese midfielder Pedro Goncalves. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Goncalves

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be without Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus. Right-back Kyle Walker is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Jesus

Suspended: Kyle Walker

Sporting CP vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Ricardo Esgaio, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Vinagre, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Santos, Islam Slimani

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Sporting CP vs Manchester City Prediction

Sporting CP come into this game on the back of an entertaining and fiery fixture against Porto. Manager Ruben Amorim has done a good job at the helm, and a positive performance against Manchester City will further raise his stocks.

GOAL @goal Pepe was one of 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 players to be sent off in Porto's 2-2 draw against Sporting 🤯 Pepe was one of 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 players to be sent off in Porto's 2-2 draw against Sporting 🤯 https://t.co/5DELZp7buZ

Manchester City, on the other hand, are once again among the favourites to win the Champions League. Dominant dismantling of their opposition has become the norm for them, although Guardiola's experimentation in crucial games has proved to be problematic in the past.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Sporting CP 0-2 Manchester City

Edited by Abhinav Anand