Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th April 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Sporting Lisbon host Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus outfit in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday.

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus Preview

Sporting Lisbon are currently in fourth place in the Primeira Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Arouca over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Serie A table at the moment and have not been at their best over the course of their campaign. The Bianconeri slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good record against Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League and have two of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Sporting Lisbon are winless in their three games against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League and last beat an Italian opponent in European competitions over 12 years ago.

Juventus have lost their last two games away from home against Portuguese opponents in European competitions and suffered an away defeat against Benfica earlier this season.

Sporting Lisbon have been knocked out in each of the last five knockout ties where they conceded a first-leg lead and last overturned such a deficit in the 2009-10 campaign.

Juventus have won each of their last four matches in Europe without conceding a single goal - their best record in this regard since March 2013.

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on winning silverware this season. Angel Di Maria has been exceptional on the European front for the Bianconeri and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Sporting Lisbon can pack a punch on their day but have their work cut out for them this week. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Juventus

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

