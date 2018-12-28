Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards: 3 Best Forwards

And the best forward of the year is...

Another year has come and gone and what a year it was! Not only did we love the club football that was played throughout the year but the World Cup was brilliant as well.

It's now time for the Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards and we take a look at the 3 best forwards of the year. Much like every year in the 21st century, forwards have dominated the game and left everyone mesmerized.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 3 best forwards of the year:

Note: Stats accurate as of December 28th. Any changes will be updated on 31st but will be insignificant to change the rankings.

#3 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

At number 3, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international might not have won any individual awards this year but was easily one of the best players in the world, yet again.

Ronaldo was once again the top scorer in the Champions League campaign that ended in June but was unable to replicate his form in the group stages this season. He managed to score just once in the 5 matches and provided just 2 assists.

However, he has scored 47 goals this year and provided 13 assists in the 52 matches he has played. Ronaldo did have a very good start to the World Cup as well but the hat-trick vs Spain was not the starting point, but the peak of his campaign in Russia.

He managed to score vs Morocco in the next game and after that, he could not do much to help his side. They were eventually knocked out by Uruguay and that was his last appearance for his country this year.

His €100 million move from Real Madrid to Juventus did catch everyone by surprise and he has settled in well. With 12 goals and 5 assists in 18 games, Ronaldo has hit the ground running in Serie A.

Despite all that, he is not the best forward in the world this year and thus, he is at #3 in Sportskeeda's Football 2018 Awards.

