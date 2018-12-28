×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards: 3 Best Forwards

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    28 Dec 2018, 14:22 IST

And the best forward of the year is...
And the best forward of the year is...

Another year has come and gone and what a year it was! Not only did we love the club football that was played throughout the year but the World Cup was brilliant as well.

It's now time for the Sportskeeda Football 2018 awards and we take a look at the 3 best forwards of the year. Much like every year in the 21st century, forwards have dominated the game and left everyone mesmerized.

Without further ado, here is a look at the 3 best forwards of the year:

Note: Stats accurate as of December 28th. Any changes will be updated on 31st but will be insignificant to change the rankings.

#3 – Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A
Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

At number 3, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese international might not have won any individual awards this year but was easily one of the best players in the world, yet again.

Ronaldo was once again the top scorer in the Champions League campaign that ended in June but was unable to replicate his form in the group stages this season. He managed to score just once in the 5 matches and provided just 2 assists.

However, he has scored 47 goals this year and provided 13 assists in the 52 matches he has played. Ronaldo did have a very good start to the World Cup as well but the hat-trick vs Spain was not the starting point, but the peak of his campaign in Russia.

He managed to score vs Morocco in the next game and after that, he could not do much to help his side. They were eventually knocked out by Uruguay and that was his last appearance for his country this year.

Advertisement

His €100 million move from Real Madrid to Juventus did catch everyone by surprise and he has settled in well. With 12 goals and 5 assists in 18 games, Ronaldo has hit the ground running in Serie A.

Despite all that, he is not the best forward in the world this year and thus, he is at #3 in Sportskeeda's Football 2018 Awards.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Lionel Messi summed up Real Madrid's problem this season...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 forwards in the world right now
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
3 insanely fast defenders in world football
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: November 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 3 successful short centre backs in modern football...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Team of the Season so far - December 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
10 Best Free-kick Takers in Football
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to the FIFA 19 ratings of Ronaldo and Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us