Sportskeeda Football Show with Shane Burns - Episode 1

Opinion 08 Feb 2017, 23:57 IST

Sportskeeda’s first football podcast is finally here

In a brand new feature of Sportskeeda Football, the very first football show, hosted by Shane Burns, is now available for fans to enjoy. Shane was joined by distinguished journalists Sam Cox, Tom Scholes, and Arjun Pradeep to discuss all the latest action from the Barclays Premier League.

During the ninety-seven minute show, the team discussed the major talking points from last weekend’s games along with a variety of stories that appeared in the news this week.

Controversial topics such as Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal remained one of the major talking points, with some hard-hitting truths and opinions, somewhat dividing the trio. The question whether Claudio Ranieri should be sacked, along with Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola’s mysterious relationship was at the forefront of the discussion at times.

Information was shared regarding Aguero’s future with Manchester City.

The Sportskeeda Football Show isn't just your average Premier League podcast; this is a podcast not frightened to divide opinion, cause a stir, or stand out from the crowd.