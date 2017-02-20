Sportskeeda Football Show with Shane Burns - Episode Two

In a brand new feature of Sportskeeda Football, the second instalment of the football show, hosted by Shane Burns, is now available for fans to enjoy. Shane was joined by distinguished journalists Sam Cox, Tom Scholes, Josh Challies and Arjun Pradeep to discuss all the latest action from the Barclays Premier League

During the eighty-three-minute show, the team discussed the major talking points from last weekend’s games along with a variety of stories that appeared in the news this week.

Controversial topics such Jose Mourinho’s youth policy, who will obtain Champions League football, and Diego Costa’s future somewhat divided the four experts who joined the panel. The emergence of Leroy Sané, Sergio Aguero’s future, along with whether Tottenham have peaked were some of the interesting statements mentioned during the special show.

Please comment, share, and subscribe below and get your comments in if you want the expert panel to answer your questions on next week’s show. The Sportskeeda Football Show isn’t just your average Premier League podcast; this is a podcast not frightened to divide opinion, cause a stir, or stand out from the crowd.



