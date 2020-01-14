Spurs set to announce Gedson Fernandes signing, Barcelona approach Pochettino for managerial job and more: Football Transfer Roundup, 14th January 2020

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Could Mauricio Pochettino test his skills on the touchline at Camp Nou?

Another busy day of intense transfer speculation and rumours circulate and reverberate as we soar towards the midway stage of the crucial winter transfer window.

This is the period where deals begin to materialize, with teams across the world realising a bit more on what they need to look at, at the micro-level of their respective squad's development.

Without further ado, let's summarise the most prominent stories from the transfer mill in the last 24 hours or so.

Spurs all set to complete Gedson Fernandes signing

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

A host of publications have stated that Gedson Fernandes is mighty close to a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and the same could transpire as now, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano believes the midfielder is on his way to North London to complete a loan move.

The 18-month loan period is what is penned in the contract, while the Lilywhites also have an option of signing him permanently for £56 million.

The young midfielder is viewed as a like-for-like replacement for the injured duo of Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy N'Dombele. West Ham were also widely understood to have been in the race, but the above report rubbishes the claim, affirming that the Hammers were never even close to signing Fernandes.

Barcelona contact Mauricio Pochettino for managerial job

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

After receiving rejection from both Xavi and Ronald Koeman, Barcelona have turned their sights towards former Southampton and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, as per reports from AS.

Advertisement

The Argentine mastermind, who transformed Spurs into a formidable force in the league and Europe, has been without a job since being axed in November.

Barcelona meanwhile, have supposedly been looking to relieve under-fire boss Ernesto Valverde in recent weeks, with the 3-2 loss in the Cup semis against Atleti only fuelling the cause.

It'll be interesting to see if Pochettino switches to Barcelona, a club unlike his previous employers, that provides ample investments.

Bruno Fernandes wants to switch to Manchester United

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Bruno Fernandes' expected exit from Sporting has been the talk of the town since the turn of the year, and now according to Sky Sports, the player wants to don the famous red of Manchester United.

The Portuguese club are set to let their star man leave, but only if United trade Marcos Rojo plus money for the deal to conclude.

Spurs keeping tabs on Piatek and Cavani

Tottenham Hotspur desperately need a striker to fill up for the injured Harry Kane

In accordance to latest reports from The Independent, Jose Mourinho has two strikers - Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek on his wish list as Spurs look to retain a top-four spot in the league without their captain leading the firing line.

Mourinho supposedly has claimed that the North Londoners need two and not just one forward if Tottenham are to challenge for the European places.

Former Swansea and Spurs striker Fernando Llorente has also been touted as an option, alongside an out of sorts Christian Benteke.

Norwich City sign Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim

Lukas Repp

The Canaries have secured the services of midfielder Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim. The 29-year-old put pen to paper earlier in the day, signing a deal until the summer of 2022.

Norwich, who sit rock bottom of the Premier League, are the shakiest defence across the division.

They have been beset with injuries, but performances haven't been very welcoming for Daniel Farke, who upon snapping up Rupp, expressed, "He'll be a valuable option for us going forward and is a very good character. Lukas is a great guy who has a lot of experience. He's played for some very big clubs in Germany and has a lot of game time in the Bundesliga."

The player, whose dream was to play in England, said, "I'm very happy to be here. It's a childhood dream. I was in the Bundesliga for 10 years now and it's a new chapter for me."

AC Milan to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal for Boateng

Bayern Muenchen v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

AC Milan have understandably joined Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng, according to Sky Sports in Germany.

The 31-year-old wishes to indulge in a new challenge elsewhere, tempting various clubs - mainly Arsenal - to land him. However, despite being close to Simon Kjaer from Sevilla, Milan are ready to compete with the Gunners for Boateng's signature.

The Bavarians are set to let him depart for a reported fee of £12.8m.

Barcelona starlet Jean-Clair Todibo set to join Schalke

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Highly-rated Barcelona youngster Jean-Claire Todibo is set to agree terms with German club Schalke over a loan deal until the end of the ongoing term, Bild suggest.

The sturdy defender has made just the three appearances for Blaugrana this season.