SSC Napoli vs Juventus: Combined XI | Coppa Italia Final 2020

A look at a combined Juventus - Napoli XI ahead of the pair's clash in the Coppa Italia final.

Eight players from Juventus and three from Napoli comprise this combined XI team.

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Napoli vs Juventus: The best-combined XI of the 2020 Coppa Italia finals.

Traditional rivals Napoli and Juventus will lock horns once again this season, but this time in the finals of the Coppa Italia at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Naturally, there's more riding on this one than in the pair's previous two clashes this season. For the Partenopei, this represents the only realistic opportunity of a silverware whereas the Old Lady will be looking to set a new record by winning the title for the 14th time.

Neither of the teams ended up victorious on their return to action after the COVID-19 break, with Juventus particularly disappointing; however, they did enough to book a place in the Coppa Italia final.

FT: Juventus 0-0 Milan



Juventus are through to the final with away goals after first leg ended as 1-1 draw.



Juventus failed to score tonight despite attempting 26 shots. they also missed penalty through Cristiano Ronaldo.#CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/5iu6vGjTZX — Imikino.rw (@ImikinoRw) June 12, 2020

This is the first time the sides will meet in the Coppa Italia showpiece contest since 2012, when Napoli ran away 2-0 victors. On that note, here's how the combined XI of the 2020 Coppa Italia finals would look like: (Formation: 3-3-1-3)

A combined Juventus - Napoli XI:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

Age is no bar for the indefatigable Buffon.

Gianluigi Buffon is an ageless wonder. He continues to go strong even at 42, with no plans of retirement on the horizon as the shot-stopper even extended his contract by another year recently. Even though Buffon has largely played second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny this season, his experience and pedigree will be the key in the final as the Italian stalwart looks to add another silverware to his glittering collection.

Advertisement

Centre-back: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Bonucci is indispensable for Juventus.

Another veteran of the Bianconeris, the 33-year old centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has managed to keep himself in a fine fettle. He has featured prominently in this campaign, keeping the likes of Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral on the bench. Bonucci has captained his side with aplomb, guiding Juventus to another major victory on Wednesday would mean yet another feather in his cap.

Centre-back: Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

De Ligt has taken his time to settle at Juventus.

The Dutch defender, Matthijs de Ligt is still to live up to his hefty price tag of € 75 million paid by Juventus to acquire his services last summer. But he has nevertheless grown by leaps and bounds since first setting foot in Turin.

De Ligt's partnership with Bonucci at the heart of the Bianconeri backline has been blossoming with each passing week and packed a punch in the goalless stalemate to AC Milan earlier this week. He'll be raring to make a statement in his first final with Juventus.

Centre-back: Kalidou Koulibaly (SSC Napoli)

Injuries may have ravaged his season, but Kouliably remains crucial to Napoli.

It's not been a season to remember for Kalidou Koulibaly who has spent the vast majority of the season on the sidelines due to injuries. However, he couldn't have timed his return to the fore any better as the Partenopei could really use his defensive nous and aerial prowess in what's their last real crack at a silverware this season.

Right-back: Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Cuadrado is back to his best this season.

Juan Cuadrado's 2019-20 season has been one of redemption. He was on the brink of an exit from Juventus after struggling with injuries last year as well as dishing out subpar performances.

However, the Colombian international has bounced right back this term and has been rewarded with a new contract in November. Another top-drawer performance from Cuadrado in the Coppa Italia showpiece would be the icing on the cake.

Central midfielder: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

Bentancur will be crucial to dictating Juventus' tempo.

Given his talent and also the skill set he brings to the side, Rodrigo Bentancur's € 9.5 million fee paid by Juventus in 2017 now looks like a pittance.

A midfield metronome, the Uruguayan is elegant on the ball while his towering stature and physicality helps him impose himself in the game. He has truly impressed in the role of a regista this season, while also providing seven assists.

Left-back: Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Sandro can wreak havoc on the left flank if allowed spaces to run into.

Football has witnessed the rise of several new and talented left-backs in the recent years, but Sandro still remains one of the best out there.

The Brazilian is a tireless runner both on and off the ball, works hard in defence, and also possesses an impeccable passing range, something that really helps keep his attacking juices flowing.

Attacking midfielder: Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Dybala has rediscovered his best form under Sarri this season

Paulo Dybala dropped off dramatically last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, but has hit the throttle this term under Maurizio Sarri, netting 13 times and assisting another 12 goals in 35 appearances.

Back in his familiar position of a second striker, the Argentine has been at his creative best once again, maintaining an incredible 87.9% passing average this season. He'll be the key to building attacks for Juventus once again.

Right-winger: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Ronaldo must be seeking to redeem himself after a frustrating return versus Milan.

Nothing would break for the Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo on his return to action against Milan last time out.

He missed a penalty, was wayward with his efforts and also uncharacteristically misplaced passes. However, you'd be harebrained to write him off so early.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed his first penalty of the season yesterday. pic.twitter.com/roILzVNSAo — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 13, 2020

Don't forget, he's been on a rampage this season, netting 25 times in all competitions, and would be looking upon those stats as an inspiration to fire himself up for the final against Napoli.

Left-winger: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Insigne must bring his A-game if Napoli are to cause Juventus trouble.

This has been a disappointing season for Lorenzo Insigne even by his high standards, but he started to show signs of revival in the weeks leading up to the COVID-19 break.

Insigne was on target against Juventus the last time the two sides met. He also assisted Dries Mertens against Inter last week, indicating that Insigne hasn't lost his touch after the shutdown. Napoli could use some of that to trouble the Bianconeri.

Striker: Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Mertens will be looking to build on his goal against Inter.

Like Insigne, Dries Mertens too lost steam this season, but has nevertheless come up trumps in Cup games. He's struck six times in the Champions League, half of which have come against Liverpool and Barcelona.

Mertens netted the equaliser against the Nerazzurri that brought Napoli to the Coppa Italia final. Mertens is a big game player for the Partenopei, and this is his chance to make a huge difference for the side.