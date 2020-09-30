St. Johnstone vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

The Scottish Premiership returns to the fold this weekend as an in-form Celtic outfit travels to the St. Johnstone Stadium to take on Callum Davidson's struggling side. Celtic have a powerful squad and are the favourites to win this game.

St. Johnstone are currently rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premier League table alongside Hamilton and St. Mirren and are in desperate need of a victory. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Livingston last week and will need a miracle to steal a point from this game.

Celtic are currently only one point behind their arch-rivals Rangers but have a game in hand and can move to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a victory in this fixture. The Bhoys managed an emphatic 3-0 victory against Hibernian in their previous game and should be able to triumph against St. Johnstone.

📆 Jimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone was born #OnThisDay in 1944. 🦁



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝘁. 🍀7️⃣#CelticFC 💚🤍

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have an overwhelming advantage over St. Johnstone as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have out 34 games out of a total of 44 matches played between the two sides. St. Johnstone have won only four matches against the Scottish giants and are the underdogs in this fixture.

Celtic won the previous game between these two sides by a narrow 1-0 margin in an ill-tempered clash in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. Ryan Christie scored a late goal on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

St. Johnstone form guide in the Scottish Premiership: L-L-L-W-L

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-W

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Team News

Callum Booth is currently injured. Image Source: BBC

St. Johnstone

Callum Booth is currently recuperating from a long-term foot injury and will not be able to play a part in the game. St. Johnstone are likely to field a defensive line-up and will have to do everything in their power to thwart Celtic this weekend.

Injured: Callum Booth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

James Forrest cannot play in this game

Celtic

James Forrest and Mikey Johnston have also been ruled out of this fixture for Celtic and will have to be replaced in the starting XI. Celtic manager Neil Lennon is unlikely to make drastic changes to the core of his side in this game.

Injured: Mikey Johnston, James Forrest

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Predicted XI

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Elliot Parish; Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart; Danny McNamara, Alistair McCann, David Wotherspoon, Scott Tanser; Michael O'Halloran, Callum Hendry, Craig Conway

🔵⚪️ | Our programme is now available for Sunday's game against @CelticFC



🗣 Weekly update from Callum Davidson



⚽️Exclusive interview with Craig Bryson



🕵️‍♀️ Part 5 of 'Blast from the past' - a chronological look at the Club's history



BUY NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ri7P0JnXK8 pic.twitter.com/0aSOdsAu0x — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 29, 2020

Celtic Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Vasilis Barkas; Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy; Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Jeremie Frimpong; Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edward, Albian Ajeti

St. Johnstone vs Celtic Prediction

St. Johnstone have a massive hurdle ahead of them this weekend and will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to stand a chance in this fixture. The home side can be resolute on occasion and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Celtic are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Scottish Premiership so far and will be disappointed if they let their streak slip away in this game. Shane Duffy has been excellent for Celtic and the likes of Odsonne Edward and Albian Ajeti should be able to hand the away side a comprehensive victory.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 0-3 Celtic

