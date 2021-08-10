St Johnstone vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

St Johnstone are set to host Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray in UEFA Europa League qualifying on Thursday.

The game is the second leg of the third round of the Europa League qualifiers.

St Johnstone secured an impressive draw in the first leg and will be looking to go a step further on Thursday.

St Johnstone will have the opportunity to play European football for the first time should they make it out of the qualification rounds. The side have begun their domestic duties this campaign, albeit unimpressively.

St Johnstone have drawn both Premiership games they've played and will be hoping to return to winning ways against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray are a side with rich European football experience. The Turkish team failed to qualify for the Europa League last season after losing to Rangers in the fourth round of the qualifiers.

Galatasaray crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers, losing 7-2 on aggregate to PSV Eindhoven.

St Johnstone vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

The first leg of the round three qualifying tie between St Johnstone and Galatasaray was the first meeting between the sides. The game ended 1-1.

Jason Kerr gave St Johnstone the lead from the penalty spot in the second half. New signing Sacha Boey then drew Galatasaray level with a debut goal minutes later.

St Johnstone Form Guide: D-D-D-D-W

Galatasaray Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

St Johnstone vs Galatasaray Team News

St Johnstone

Craig Bryson is unavailable for the game as the midfielder is out with an injury. Apart from Bryson, manager Callum Davidson has every other player available for selection.

Injured: Craig Bryson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray

Omar Elabdellaoui remains out with an injury and will miss the game on Thursday. Emre Akbaba is recovering from COVID-19 and is also set to miss out.

Club captain and veteran Fernando Muslera is suspended after receiving a second-half red card in the first leg.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Emre Akbaba

Suspended: Fernando Muslera

St Johnstone vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

St Johnstone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zander Clark, Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart, Shaun Rooney, Reece Devine, Murray Davidson, Alistair McCann, David Wotherspoon, Michael O'Halloran, Chris Kane

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fatih Ozturk, Sacha Boey, Christian Luyindama, Marcao, Patrick Van Aanholt, Aytac Kara, Taylan Antalyali, Emre Kilinc, Muhammed Akturkoglu, Jesse Sekidika, Mostafa Mohamed

St Johnstone vs Galatasaray Prediction

St Johnstone performed well to earn a draw away from home in the first leg. With the second leg set to take place on home turf, St Johnstone know they have a shot at history on Thursday.

However, Galatasaray have a wealth of history in European football, something their hosts don't. Galatasaray also have a significantly stronger side and will rely on that when they travel to St Johnstone.

Galatasaray should have enough firepower to get the job done.

Prediction: St Johnstone 1-3 Galatasaray

