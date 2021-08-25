St Johnstone vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22 

St Johnstone welcome LASK Linz to McDiarmind Park for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

Neither side could be separated in a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week with goals from Chris Kane and Mamoudou Karamoko ensuring that the second leg is still open.

The hosts followed up the draw with a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United on home turf in the Scottish Premiership. Peter Pawlett scored the match-winner on the hour mark.

LASK were held to another 1-1 draw on home turf, this time against Hartberg in an Austrian Bundesliga game on Sunday. Matija Horvat and Florian Flecker scored in the space of nine second-half minutes to ensure the spoils were shared.

Both sides will give their all in their second-leg clash, with a place in the group stage of the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League on offer.

St Johnstone vs LASK Head-to-Head

Last week's draw was the first continental meeting between the sides and the stalemate leaves it all to play for in the return fixture.

The hosts have shown a penchant for draws this season, with five of their seven competitive games this season ending in a draw after regular time. LASK have drawn three of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

St Johnstone form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

LASK form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-D

St Johnstone vs LASK Team News

St Johnstone

Craig Bryson is the only injury concern with a knock. David Wotherspoon has returned to training after being in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

Injury: Craig Bryson

Suspension: None

LASK

Andreas Gruber has been ruled out until October with an ACL injury. Lukas Grgic is a new injury concern for the Linz outfit with a shoulder problem.

Philipp Wiesinger (adductor), Tobias Lawal (knee) and Christoph Monschein (torn muscle) have also been sidelined with injury concerns.

Injuries: Andreas Gruber, Lukas Grgic, Philipp Wiesinger, Tobias Lawal, Christoph Monschein

Suspension: None

St Johnstone vs LASK Prediction

St Johnstone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr; Callum Booth, Glenn Middleton, Murray Davidson, Alistair McCann, Shaun Rooney; Chris Kane, Michael O'Halloran

LASK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Schlager (GK); Petar Filipovic, Andres Andrade, Jan Boller; Rene Renner, Peter Michorl, Hyun-Seok Hong, Florian Flecker; Thomas Goiginger, Mamoudou Karamoko, Husein Balic

St Johnstone vs LASK Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides and their high penchant for draws in recent weeks points to another share of the spoils on Thursday.

The hosts are more compact than LASK but they could each find the back of the net in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: St Johnstone 1-1 LASK (LASK to progress on penalties)

