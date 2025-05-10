St. Louis City vs San Diego FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as San Diego FC lock horns with St. Louis City in an important encounter at the Energizer Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

St. Louis City vs San Diego FC Preview

San Diego FC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side thrashed FC Dallas by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts eased past Union Omaha by a 2-0 margin in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

St. Louis City vs San Diego FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only match that has taken place between St. Louis City and San Diego FC in MLS ended in a 0-0 stalemate in the reverse fixture in March this year.

St. Louis City are winless in their last seven matches in the regular season of MLS - the second-longest such run in the club's history.

San Diego FC secured a 5-0 victory against FC Dallas in their previous game - the second-largest margin of victory by an expansion team in a single game in the regular season in MLS history.

St. Louis City faced 29 shots in their previous game against Seattle Sounders - the second-highest in a single game in the club's history.

St. Louis City vs San Diego FC Prediction

San Diego FC have given a good account of themselves this season and were in impressive form against FC Dallas. Hirving Lozano scored an impressive brace for his side last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

St. Louis City have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game. San Diego FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: St. Louis City 1-3 San Diego FC

St. Louis City vs San Diego FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Diego FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: San Diego FC to score first - Yes

