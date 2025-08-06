St Patrick's Athletic vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

St Patrick's Athletic will invite Besiktas to Tallaght Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition, while the Black Eagles last played in the Conference League in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Athletic met Kalju in the second qualifying round of the competition last month and registered a 3-2 win on aggregate. Joe Redmond scored in stoppage time in the second leg to level the score on aggregate, and Jake Mulraney scored the match winner in the 93rd minute.

The visitors met Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round last month and lost 6-2 on aggregate. They played in the league phase of the Europa League last season and will look to qualify for the Conference League this time around.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met a Turkish opponent twice, with the two meetings taking place against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League qualifying playoffs last season. They suffered a narrow 2-0 loss on aggregate.

The visitors will take on an Irish team for the first time in a competitive match.

The Athletic are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, recording five wins.

The Black Eagles have a 100% record in the Conference League qualifiers, scoring 14 goals.

The Athletic are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Conference League qualifiers, recording four wins. They have also kept four clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six competitive away games.

St Patrick's Athletic vs Besiktas Prediction

The Saints are unbeaten in their last four home games, recording three consecutive wins while keeping four clean sheets. Notably, they have lost just one of their last 10 games in the Conference League qualifiers while keeping six clean sheets.

The Black Eagles have scored at least two goals in their three away games in Conference League qualifiers and will look to build on that prolific run.

While the Athletic head into the match in great form, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have the advantage in terms of squad quality and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: St Patrick's Athletic 1-2 Besiktas

St Patrick's Athletic vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

