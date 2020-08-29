Stade Brestois 29 vs Olympique de Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Stade Brestois 29 is set to host Marseille at Stade Francis-Le Ble on Monday for its latest Ligue 1 fixture.

Stade Brestois 29 comes into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 4-0 loss to Nimes Olympique in the first match of the league season for both clubs. Goals from Kevin Denkey, Birger Meling, Romain Philippoteaux and Moussa Kone secured the win for Jerome Arpinon's side.

To add insult to injury, Stade Brestois 29 had defender Brendan Chardonnet sent off in the second half.

This will be Marseille's first game of the season. It last played a league match in March, in which it drew 2-2 against Amiens. Morgan Sanson and Dimitri Payet scored the goals for Marseille, which were cancelled out by Serhou Guirassy and Saman Ghoddos for Amiens.

Stade Brestois 29 vs Olympique de Marseille Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Marseille hold the clear advantage, having won four games, lost one and drawn two.

In its most recent fixture, Marseille beat Stade Brestois 29 2-1 courtesy of goals from Bouna Sarr and Nemanja Radonjic. Irvin Cardona scored the consolation goal for Stade Brestois 29.

Stade Brestois 29 form guide: D-L-L-L

Olympique de Marseille form guide: W-L-W-D

Stade Brestois 29 vs Olympique de Marseille Team News

Stade Brestois 29 manager Olivier Dall'Oglio will be unable to call upon the services of defender Christophe Herelle, as he is recovering from coronavirus. Defender Brendan Charbonnet is suspended for this game.

Injured: Christophe Herelle

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Brendan Charbonnet

Meanwhile, Marseille's opening game of the season had to be called off due to multiple coronavirus cases. Manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that Dimitri Payet, Alvaro Gonzalez and Bouna Sarr will play no part in the game.

Injured: Dimitri Payet, Alvaro Gonzalez, Bouna Sarr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade Brestois 29 vs Olympique de Marseille Predicted XI

Stade Brestois 29 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Hiang'a Mbock, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Ibrahima Diallo, Christian Battocchio, Heriberto Tavares, Irvin Cardona, Gaetan Charbonnier

Olympique de Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohann Pele, Jordan Amavi, Boubacar Kamara, Duje Caleta-Car, Hiroki Sakai, Morgan Sanson, Kevin Strootman, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Nemanja Radonjic, Dario Benedetto, Florian Thauvin

Stade Brestois 29 vs Olympique de Marseille Prediction

Stade Brestois 29 will head into this game as the underdog, despite playing at home. Forward Irving Cardona, who joined the club last season from AS Monaco, looks set to lead the line and will have to be at his very best if his club expects a positive result from the fixture.

Marseille, on the other hand, has impressed under Andre Villas-Boas. However, the absence of star playmaker Dimitri Payet might be a problem. In his absence, the likes of Morgan Sanson and Florian Thauvin will have to step up.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 29 0-3 Olympique de Marseille

