Stade Brestois 29 vs Stade Rennais prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 resumes this weekend and will see Stade Brestois 29 host Stade Rennais on Sunday at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Stade Brestois 29 began their Ligue 1 campaign last week with a 1-1 draw against Olympique Lyon. A first-half goal from Irvin Cardona saw Les Pirates take an unlikely lead before Islam Slimani leveled the scores for the hosts in the second-half.

The Brest-based club narrowly escaped relegation last season as they finished just a point above the drop zone. New manager Michel Der Zakarian will be hoping to lead them to a higher price placed finish this campaign.

🔴⚪ Retour de la #MaréeRouge ! 🔴⚪

Déjà 14 000 places de réservées pour le #derby #SB29SFRFC ! 🔥🔥🔥

Pour fêter le retour des supporters, drapeaux Gwenn Ha Du (cadeau de la région Bretagne) et du SB29 offerts à tous !

😃 1 500 places encore en vente

👉 https://t.co/i65ke0hjiP pic.twitter.com/VDTlpFRgqs — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) August 13, 2021

Rennes also failed to win on opening day as the side drew 1-1 to RC Lens last weekend. Les Rennais will be looking to get their first win of the campaign when they face Stade Brestois 29 on Sunday.

Stade Brestois 29 vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 21 times in the past. Rennes have a significantly better record with 12 wins while Brest have won just four games. There have been five draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in Ligue 1 last season, with Les Rennais getting a 2-1 away win over Les Pirates. Frank Honorat's early opener was canceled out by goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Clement Grenier to complete the comeback for the visitors.

Stade Brestois 29 Form Guide: D

Stade Rennais Form Guide: D

Stade Brestois 29 vs Stade Rennais Team News

Stade Brestois 29

Harris Belkebla is expected to miss Sunday's game after he sprained his ankle against Lyon last weekend. Paul Lasne and Sebastian Cibois remain out with long-term injuries.

Injured: Harris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Sebastian Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade Rennais

Jeremy Gelin remains a long-term absentee due to a cruciate ligament injury. Jonas Martin also remains sidelined after experiencing knee pain during the week.

Injured: Jeremy Gelin, Jonas Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade Brestois 29 vs Stade Rennais Predicted XI

Stade Brestois 29 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jere Uronen, Hianga'a M'Bock, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre, Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Loic Bade, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Eduardo Camavinga, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Doku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Martin Terrier

Stade Brestois 29 vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Stade Brestois had a rather disappointing preseason run as they won just one of their six friendly games. They had to hold on for a draw against Lyon on opening day.

Rennes also had a poor pre-season with one win in five games. They also failed to impress against RC Lens last week. However, the quality Stade Rennais possess should be enough to get them a first league win and kickstart their campaign.

Prediction: Stade Brestois 1-2 Stade Rennais

Edited by Shardul Sant