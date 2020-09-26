Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Stade de Reims are set to host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Monday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Stade de Reims come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Metz last Sunday at the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien. A brace from young Senegalese forward Ibrahima Niane sealed the deal for Vincent Hognon's side. Attacker Boulaye Dia scored a penalty for Stade de Reims, who also had midfielder Marshall Munetsi sent off early in the second half.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat OGC Nice 3-0 last Sunday at the Allianz Riviera. Goals from French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Argentine forward Angel Di Maria and defender Marquinhos sealed the win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn two.

🔛✊ Preparation for the trip to Reims continues #SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/nlywlXgWTU — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 24, 2020

Their most recent match was in January in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final, with Paris Saint-Germain winning 3-0. An own goal from defender Ghislain Konan and goals from Marquinhos and Tanguy Nianzou secured a win for the Parisiens. Stade de Reims had Marshall Munetsi sent off in the second half.

Stade de Reims form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Stade de Reims manager David Guion will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who is suspended, alongside Belgian centre-back Wout Faes. Mali international Moussa Doumbia is out with an injury.

Injured: Moussa Doumbia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Wout Faes, Marshall Munetsi

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will be without left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who is suspended. Fellow left-back Juan Bernat is out with a long-term injury, while there remain doubts over the availability of midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Idrissa Gueye

Suspended: Layvin Kurzawa

Also Read: 10 greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century

Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Stade de Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Thomas Foket, Dario Maresic, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Moreto Cassama, Xavier Chavalerin, Valon Berisha, Mathieu Cafaro, Boulaye Dia, Arber Zeneli

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Stade de Reims are yet to find their feet this league season, and have not yet won a game. Much will rely on the likes of Arber Zeneli and Boulaye Dia, who look likely to lead the line for them.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have not had the most auspicious of starts either. Having lost their first two games, they have found form, and with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria all likely to play together soon, Thomas Tuchel's side look close to being back at their very best.

PSG have one of the most talented squads in Europe, and in Thomas Tuchel a highly capable manager. They are the clear favourites to take the three points in this match.

Prediction: Stade de Reims 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Also Read: 10 most versatile players in world football at the moment