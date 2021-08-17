Stade Rennais vs Rosenborg BK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2021-22

The qualifiers for the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League return this week. One of the clashes will see Stade Rennais host Norwegian side Rosenborg BK.

Stade Rennais played in the Champions League last season and in the Europa League the previous campaign. However, they will have to settle for the Conference League this season as they finished sixth in Ligue 1 last term.

Stade Rennais join the Conference League qualifiers in the fourth round. The French club have drawn both league games they have played so far and will be looking to get their first win of the campaign against Rosenborg.

Rosenborg have been regulars in the Europa League in recent seasons. They missed last year's edition after qualifying for three consecutive seasons prior. Rosenborg now have a chance at European football with the new Conference League.

Stade Rennais vs Rosenborg BK Head-to-Head

Stade Rennais and Rosenberg BK have never played an official game against each other.

Stade Rennais are winless in their Ligue 1 campaign so far as they have played back-to-back 1-1 draws. Meanwhile, Rosenborg BK are enjoying a brilliant run of form with the side celebrating a ninth consecutive win in their game on Sunday.

Stade Rennais Form Guide (all competitions): D-D

Rosenborg BK Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W

Stade Rennais vs Rosenborg BK Team News

Stade Rennais

Stade Rennais have no injury concerns ahead of Thursday's game against Rosenborg BK. Manager Bruno Genesio will have every player available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rosenborg BK

Markus Henriksen and Per Ciljan Skjelbred remain out of the Rosenborg squad after sustaining injuries in May and June respectively. Every other player is fit and available for selection.

Injured: Markus Henriksen, Per Ciljan Skjelbred

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stade Rennais vs Rosenborg BK Predicted XI

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Loic Bade, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Eduardo Camavinga, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Doku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Martin Terrier

Rosenborg BK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Hansen, Erlend Dahl Reitan, Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson, Even Hovland, Adam Andersson, Alexander Tettey, Vebjorn Hoff, Olaus Jair Skarsem, Carlo Holse, Emil Konradsen Ceide, Dino Islamovic

Stade Rennais vs Rosenborg BK Prediction

Stade Rennais did not end the last Ligue 1 campaign convincingly as they won just one of their final four games. They endured a poor pre-season, winning just one of their five friendlies, and they are yet to win a competitive match in this campaign.

Rosenborg have now played 11 straight games without defeat. They have been impressive in their Conference League qualification matches so far, with four straight wins.

Stade Rennais will be the toughest opponent Rosenborg BK have played thus far. The Norwegian team will want to cause a major upset but Stade Rennais should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Stade Rennais 2-0 Rosenborg BK

