Start date of next Premier League season announced

Premier League trophy

Premier League has announced the start date of the 2020-2021 season. The next season is set to start on Saturday, August 8.

It has been revealed that the decision on the start date of next season took place today at a shareholders meeting. The Premier League hasn't provided any further updates about next season, but the new season starts only about a month after the conclusion of Euro 2020, which is set to end on July 12.

This news came as a shock to many Premier League clubs as they will have very little time to prepare for the new season. Many Premier League clubs could be forced to scrap their pre-season plans in an attempt to avoid fatigue and potential injuries before the start of next season.

At the meeting, Premier League clubs also voted in favour of rescheduling of the summer transfer window. The summer window will now be in alignment with the rest of Europe again, and the English deadline day will be on September 1 this year.

The Champions League has also provided an update on the schedule for next season's competitions with the preliminary rounds set to kick on June 23. However, the officials have maintained that the initial schedule is subject to change.