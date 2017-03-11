Statistics show who among Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard and Neymar is the better dribbler

Eden Hazard, Neymar and Lionel Messi have all already completed more than 300 successful dribbles this season

Neymar and Messi are not the two best dribblers in Europe at the moment

What’s the story?

Eden Hazard has been in almost unstoppable form this season and now latest stats from Squawka show that the Belgian dribbler has even better dribbling statistics than the Barcelona duo of Neymar and Messi. Hazard who had a forgettable last season has been back at his best and is at the forefront of Chelsea’s Premier League title challenge.

Neymar and Messi on the other hand, have had a stunning start to the year and were at the forefront of Barcelona’s stunning comeback against PSG. However, they still fall short of the dribbling numbers racked up by Eden Hazard.

Most take-ons completed in Europe's top 5 leagues since 2014/15:



Eden Hazard (388)

Neymar (366)

Lionel Messi (363)

Wilfried Zaha (311) pic.twitter.com/VJEkh3IJEw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Eden Hazard has been at his elusive best this season

Neymar and Messi have widely been considered to be among the best dribblers in world football at the moment. The Brazilian and Argentine maestro can leave the defenders flat-footed in a blink of an eye. Eden Hazard, on the other hand, is considered to be the most technically gifted footballer in the Premier League and his dribbling skills are renowned all over the world.

The heart of the matter

Eden Hazard has been absolutely brilliant this season and leads the dribbling charts with an astonishing 388 successful dribbles. Neymar and Messi are some distance behind with 366 and 363 respectively.

However, at number 4, probably the most unexpected name on this list is Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. The tricky winger has easily been the best player for Crystal Palace this season and Sam Allardyce will be hoping that Zaha keeps up his good form for the relegation-threatened London side.

The Crystal Palace winger has rediscovered his best form

What’s next?

Eden hazard’s fine form this season has seen him linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. While both Zidane and Hazard have huge mutual respect for each other, it will be interesting to see whether the move does indeed happen.

Sportskeeda’s take

Eden Hazard has been absolutely superb this season and statistics now validate the fact that he is the best dribbler in the world. The Belgian is considered to be one of the most talented players in the world and if he maintains this form, he will definitely be a Ballon d’Or contender in the future.