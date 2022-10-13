"Stay away from my club" "Has brain damage" - Barcelona fans destroy new signing for adding no value to the team in 3-3 Inter Milan draw

Barcelona fans have torn into new signing Marcos Alonso for his performance against Inter Milan on a disastrous night for the club in the Champions League.

Blaugrana's hopes in the competition are now hanging by a thread after they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to the Italian giants on Wednesday, October 12. Ousmane Dembele gave the hosts a 1-0 lead when he scored the only goal of the first half, before Nicolo Barella equalized shortly after the break.

Lautaro Martinez put Inter ahead in the 63rd minute before a chaotic final ten minutes at the Camp Nou. Robert Lewandowski put the teams level again in minute 82 before Robin Gosens scored in the 89th minute, as it looked like Inter had secured a win to knock Barcelona out of the competition.

But the Poland international scored his second of the game, and his 14th in 12 appearances, in second minute of stoppage time to keep Barca's faint hopes alive. But after the game, Blaugrana fans were unimpressed with their team and in particular their new signings.

Marcos Alonso appears to have gained the fans wrath after an ineffective display. The full-back has been unconvincing for his new club since his move from Chelsea in the summer, having played just five times.

The Spaniard was given the nod over impressive youngster Alejandro Balde, but failed to cope with an impressive Nerazzurri attack. After the full-time whistle, Barcelona supporters took to Twitter to criticize the left-back for his lackluster display.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Jordan @JordanBeck_6 Kind of think Marcos Alonso has brain damage. Kind of think Marcos Alonso has brain damage.

𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒚🇿🇦#Napoli fan @AndyDB_ MC @CrewsMat10 Xavi is an absolute fool for not starting De Jong and balde 🤦‍♂️ can’t believe this Xavi is an absolute fool for not starting De Jong and balde 🤦‍♂️ can’t believe this Such a stupid decision. Marcos alonso didn’t deserve to start any UCL game over Baldé. Fuck off with that experience bullshit. If you’re good enough you play no matter how fucking old you are twitter.com/crewsmat10/sta… Such a stupid decision. Marcos alonso didn’t deserve to start any UCL game over Baldé. Fuck off with that experience bullshit. If you’re good enough you play no matter how fucking old you are twitter.com/crewsmat10/sta…

❄🇩🇯 @XavThe7th Deserved for activating numerous economic levers just so that they could sign Marcos Alonso Deserved for activating numerous economic levers just so that they could sign Marcos Alonso

Joe Barsby @J_Barbie_ Who could have possibly predicted Barcelona selling off their entire future to sign Marcos Alonso going badly Who could have possibly predicted Barcelona selling off their entire future to sign Marcos Alonso going badly

Shikhar Gupta @ShikharGupta__ Pique brother, stay at home or just play Laliga once in a while. Marcos Alonso stay away from my club. Pique brother, stay at home or just play Laliga once in a while. Marcos Alonso stay away from my club.

Akinpelumi. @Shizzy_tj Sincerely Marcos Alonso shouldn’t be playing for Barcelona. Sincerely Marcos Alonso shouldn’t be playing for Barcelona.

Marcus Bring @MarcusBr22 Marcos Alonso to Barça didn’t make sense when it happened and based on his first performances, the question marks remains. Adds very little of value. Marcos Alonso to Barça didn’t make sense when it happened and based on his first performances, the question marks remains. Adds very little of value.

Marvin the Paranoid Android🇦🇷 @Boboye_Ak Marcos Alonso what is the point of a high press if you're going to hoof it everytime you win it high up the pitch? Marcos Alonso what is the point of a high press if you're going to hoof it everytime you win it high up the pitch?

W @matapi237 Marcos Alonso and Bellerin should have never been signed. If you don’t have adequate signings, us the Academy. Marcos Alonso and Bellerin should have never been signed. If you don’t have adequate signings, us the Academy.

Daudi Emmanuel @daudi10emmanuel I was baffled when Marcos Alonso joined the club. And I'm baffled when I see him starting over Balde. It pisses me off. He adds nothing of value I was baffled when Marcos Alonso joined the club. And I'm baffled when I see him starting over Balde. It pisses me off. He adds nothing of value

Xavi Hernandez claims Barcelona 'don't deserve to play in Champions League'

Barcelona have still won just one of their four Champions League games this season and Xavi could not hold back his frustrations after the game. The club are third in Group C with only four points, three less than second-placed Inter.

In a scathing attack on his team, the club legend told a press conference (as per Barca Universal):

"I'm very disappointed, sad, frustrated, I'm angry. I have to be self-critical, we don't deserve to play in the Champions League. It hurts me, but it's the truth."

He further added:

"If you don't beat Inter at home, you don't deserve to stay in this competition."

Xavi also recognized that his team have made too many mistakes in the competition this term, as he also stated:

"This year in Europe we have failed to minimise our mistakes, today we did a lot of things in the first half, in the game we were very good in the first half, but in the second half the mistakes killed us."

