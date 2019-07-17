×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stay or Go: An analysis of Manchester United's current centre-backs

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
856   //    17 Jul 2019, 14:19 IST

Victor Lindelof was Manchester United's best central defender last season.
Victor Lindelof was Manchester United's best central defender last season.

Manchester United have started their preparations for next season, which begins with a Premier League clash against Chelsea on August 11. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make massive shifts to the side which endured a disappointing 2018/19 campaign.

The Norwegian has stressed upon the 'United DNA' and has made major changes to the backroom staff which envisages his vision. Man United have made two signings thus far and hoping two more- with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes doing the rounds.

The Red Devils have made a priority to recruit a centre-back and right-back, with the latter position being addressed with the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. If the rumours are to be trusted, a deal to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City is deemed close to conclusion.

Should Maguire's move to Old Trafford materialise, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have seven central defenders at his disposal. With regards to this situation, the United manager said-

"Of course, there's a limit of players,"
"Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn't has a fight to get back in. There's been loads of speculation but I can't really say anything. We'll work to find a relationship with the ones we've got."

Solskjaer's comments suggest that United could cut loose of some central defenders if Maguire arrives at Old Trafford. On this note, let us analyse Man United's current centre-back department.

#1 Phil Jones (Verdict- Sell)

Perth Glory v Manchester United
Perth Glory v Manchester United

Phil Jones signed a four-year extension in February, raising serious doubts over board's decision to offer an injury-prone player a chance to prolong his stay at the club. The Englishman never realised his potential due to incessant fitness issues, restricting him from featuring consistently in a United shirt.

Advertisement

In addition to his long list of injuries, Phil's wayward defending often induce crucial individual errors, providing the opposition with easy opportunities to score. Jones' age (27) will make it facile for Ed Woodward to find a buyer for him. It would be ideal for the player and club to part ways this summer.

#2 Marcos Rojo(Verdict- Keep)

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Marcos Rojo has been unfortunate for the past two seasons, being reduced to just 14 Premier League appearances in this period. The Argentine defender was keen to move on from Old Trafford last summer, but lack of concrete buyers forced him to stay at the club.

It looks like the 29-year-old has finally overcome injury issues, displaying sharpness since his comeback to United's starting XI against Chelsea last campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer envisages Rojo as a utility player due to his ability to slot in various positions. Keeping Marcos as a backup for next season could be a wise decision.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Eric Bailly Victor Lindelof Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Victor Lindelof insists that he is happy at Man United amid Barcelona rumors
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Lindelof wanted by a 'big European club', says Hasan Cetinkaya
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Atletico defender could join United, Red Devils want €50m sensation, and more - 3rd January 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Is Alex Ferguson to blame too for Manchester United's current struggles?
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Cleargreen's Aleister Staley on Manchester United & the "People" single
RELATED STORY
3 young players who can step up for Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
Chelsea or Manchester United, where should James Rodriguez go in the summer?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United turn down £90m cash plus player deal for Paul Pogba, Red Devils given permission to speak to Mario Lemina, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to hijack Neymar signing, Manchester United target confirms exit from current club and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's best centre-backs in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us