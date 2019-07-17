Stay or Go: An analysis of Manchester United's current centre-backs

Victor Lindelof was Manchester United's best central defender last season.

Manchester United have started their preparations for next season, which begins with a Premier League clash against Chelsea on August 11. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make massive shifts to the side which endured a disappointing 2018/19 campaign.

The Norwegian has stressed upon the 'United DNA' and has made major changes to the backroom staff which envisages his vision. Man United have made two signings thus far and hoping two more- with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes doing the rounds.

The Red Devils have made a priority to recruit a centre-back and right-back, with the latter position being addressed with the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. If the rumours are to be trusted, a deal to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City is deemed close to conclusion.

Should Maguire's move to Old Trafford materialise, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have seven central defenders at his disposal. With regards to this situation, the United manager said-

"Of course, there's a limit of players,"

"Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn't has a fight to get back in. There's been loads of speculation but I can't really say anything. We'll work to find a relationship with the ones we've got."

Solskjaer's comments suggest that United could cut loose of some central defenders if Maguire arrives at Old Trafford. On this note, let us analyse Man United's current centre-back department.

#1 Phil Jones (Verdict- Sell)

Perth Glory v Manchester United

Phil Jones signed a four-year extension in February, raising serious doubts over board's decision to offer an injury-prone player a chance to prolong his stay at the club. The Englishman never realised his potential due to incessant fitness issues, restricting him from featuring consistently in a United shirt.

In addition to his long list of injuries, Phil's wayward defending often induce crucial individual errors, providing the opposition with easy opportunities to score. Jones' age (27) will make it facile for Ed Woodward to find a buyer for him. It would be ideal for the player and club to part ways this summer.

#2 Marcos Rojo(Verdict- Keep)

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Marcos Rojo has been unfortunate for the past two seasons, being reduced to just 14 Premier League appearances in this period. The Argentine defender was keen to move on from Old Trafford last summer, but lack of concrete buyers forced him to stay at the club.

It looks like the 29-year-old has finally overcome injury issues, displaying sharpness since his comeback to United's starting XI against Chelsea last campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer envisages Rojo as a utility player due to his ability to slot in various positions. Keeping Marcos as a backup for next season could be a wise decision.

