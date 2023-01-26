"Still a little bit predictable"- Gary Neville urges Manchester United attacker to emulate Man City’s Riyad Mahrez

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United winger Antony is too predictable and has urged him to take after Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez. United defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (January 25), Neville is of the opinion that the Brazilian winger needs to do better.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said that Antony should model his game on Mahrez. While the former Manchester United defender isn't expecting the 22-year-old to improve overnight, he spoke about the need to see a gradual change in his game.

He said:

"I’ve been thinking a lot about Antony in the last few days. He needs to develop that Mahrez side of things to be able to go both ways. At the moment, he’s still a little bit predictable in trying to always force it onto his left foot."

He added:

“Antony, we need more from him. He needs to look at Mahrez and see how he can turn into that sort of player in the next 18 months.”

Roy Keane, another former player who was on the Sky Sports panel, also spoke about Antony before the game:

"Another thing he’s (Antony) got to learn from playing for a big club like Manchester United is off the ball working a bit harder. He needs to help his teammates a little bit more, but that will come to him."

Antony could be in action when Manchester United host Championship side Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 28).

Erik ten Hag dismisses rumours of rift between Manchester United teammates Antony and Bruno Fernandes

While Antony is yet to produce his best on the pitch, he has been in the news recently for a tense moment with teammate Bruno Fernandes on the pitch. The pair was seen exchanging a few colourful words in the team's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on January 18.

The Reds were 1-0 up when Antony misplaced a pass that went out for a goal kick, which led to Fernandes having a go at Antony, who disapproved of the Portuguese's actions. United went on to draw the game after Michael Olise scored a magnificent free kick in the final minutes of the contest.

Speaking about the heated moment between the pair, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said (via Metro):

"I think that can happen. They are both players who play with the heart and, when they bring that in the game, they are on their best, so it’s always a kind of balance."

He added:

"And always between players, sometimes emotions flare up, but I think, in the second moment, they are already good with each other, so that is not a problem. I think definitely the players are not frustrated with him."

United are fourth in the Premier League after 19 games, trailing leaders Arsenal by 11 points and having played a game more.

