Stoke City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking points as Spurs reach the semi-finals | Carabao Cup 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur eased through to the last four of the 2020-21 Carabao Cup after recording a comprehensive 3-1 win over Stoke City.

Gareth Bale scored the opener, and Ben Davies and Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet after Jordan Thompson had equalised in the 53rd minute.

It was a decent first half for the visitors, but they'll be kicking themselves for not scoring more. That was because Stoke City offered very little going forward and struggled to match the level of their Premier League opponents. The hosts failed to record even a single shot on target and only had 27% possession before the break.

Gareth Bale flicked this perfectly towards net 😍 pic.twitter.com/N7zDrTQsQM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 23, 2020

However, Stoke City scored with their first goal on target when Jordan Thompson found the back of the net with a wonderful first-time finish.

The hosts continued building the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur but went a goal behind again. Ben Davies collected a poor clearance from Harry Souttar and scored from long range for his first Spurs goal in his last 111 appearances.

Harry Kane sealed the fate of the game after doubling Tottenham Hotspur's lead nine minutes before the final whistle. On that note, we take a look at the five major talking points from the game.

#5 Andy Lonergan has an impressive outing against Tottenham Hotspur

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

If not for Andy Lonergan, this game would've been done and dusted in the first half, as Tottenham Hotspur came close to scoring twice after Gareth Bale opened the scoring. On both occasions, Dele Alli saw shots saved by the 37-year-old keeper.

Lonergan denied Alli from close range in the 36th minute by sticking out his left foot. Seven minutes later, the Tottenham Hotspur keeper thwarted Alli again.

The saves proved to be crucial, as Spurs struggled to create chances, and Stoke City were able to get back on level terms early in the second half. However, Lonergan was no match for Ben Davies' powerful shot in the 70th minute and Kane's subsequent match-winning goal.

#4 Gareth Bale scores in his first Carabao Cup appearance in eight years

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Gareth Bale opened the scoring in what was a comfortable first half for Tottenham Hotspur. The winger connected well with Harry Winks' inswinging cross from the left and directed the ball into the back of the net with a backward header.

8 - Gareth Bale has scored in consecutive League Cup appearances, though these games have been eight years and 53 days apart, with this last game coming in the competition coming against Norwich in October 2012. Gap. #STOTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2020

The Welsh forward has scored in back-to-back appearances in the Carabao Cup, though his previous outing in the competition was over eight years ago.

Bale was taken off after the first half and was replaced by Son, possibly due to the player suffering from exhaustion or incurring an injury.