Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Stoke City and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (November 4th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Middlesbrough last weekend. Michael Rose and Mehdi Leris scored first-half goals to make it three wins on the bounce for the Potters.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-0 home win over Bristol City in the Severnside derby. Perry Ng and Rubin Colwill scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The win saw the Bluebirds climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 23 points from 14 games. Stoke City are 11th with 19 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 53 occasions in the past. Stoke City lead 21-18.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last four have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Stoke City's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cardiff City are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head clashes, with four games in this sequence ending in a share of the spoils.

Six of Cardiff City's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Stoke City have won three successive league wins for the first time since November 2021. They are aiming to win four Championship games on the bounce for the first time since February 2008.

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Stoke City have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, climbing out of the relegation zone to being on the cusp of the playoff spots within a few weeks. Manager Alex Neil has silenced his critics and confidence will be high, having overseen a victory over a high-flying Middlesbrough side that had won seven games on the bounce prior to last weekend.

Cardiff City have also steadied the ship with two straight wins after a run of three games without a win. The Welsh side currently occupy the final playoff spot and will aim to consolidate their grip on the top six with a win here.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cardiff City to win or draw