Stoke City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City are set to welcome Cardiff City to the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday for their latest EFL Championship game.

Stoke City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday at the Bet365 Stadium. A first-half goal from young centre-back Nathan Collins was enough to secure the win for the Potters.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Wales international Kieffer Moore scored the sole goal of the game for Cardiff City to ensure victory for Neil Harris' side.

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Stoke City hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in February of this year, with Stoke City beating Cardiff City 2-0.

An own goal from Scotland international Callum Paterson, now at Sheffield Wednesday, and a goal from former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen sealed the deal for Stoke City.

Stoke City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-W-W

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-W-W

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Team News

Stoke City have a few injury concerns to deal with. Veteran striker Lee Gregory, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, centre-back Harry Souttar, Scotland international Steven Fletcher, midfielder Jordan Thompson, goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Adam Davies and Wales international Joe Allen are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Lee Gregory, John Obi Mikel, Harry Souttar, Steven Fletcher, Angus Gunn, Adam Davies, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Cardiff City will be without midfielder Lee Tomlin and right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that, there are no known issues affecting team selection ahead of this game.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, James Chester, Danny Batth, Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins, Sam Clucas, Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, James McClean

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Harry Wilson, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Sheyi Ojo, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Stoke City sit fifth in the league table, having finished 15th last season. Michael O'Neill's side have enjoyed some good performances, with youngster Tyrese Campbell looking in fine form. Despite missing key players like Harry Souttar and Joe Allen due to injuries, the Potters have managed to be in contention for the promotion spots.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, have an in-form forward in Kieffer Moore who has scored the fourth-most goals in the Championship this season. Cardiff City have won their last three league games, and the likes of Moore and Sheyi Ojo will be crucial if they intend to maintain their form.

Stoke City have looked good, and should be able to emerge victorious over the Bluebirds.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Cardiff City

