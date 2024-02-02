Stoke City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Stoke City will invite league leaders Leicester City to the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back losses in their last two league outings, including a 3-1 away loss at Sunderland last week. After conceding thrice in the first 70 minutes of the match, they were helped by Jenson Seelt's own goal in the 74th minute to register themselves on the scoresheet.

The visitors lost 3-1 to Coventry City in the Championship last month and are unbeaten in the two games since. After playing a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in a top-of-the-table clash they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home triumph over Swansea City earlier this week.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke the deadlock in the third minute while Stephy Mavididi and Yunus Akgün scored three minutes apart in the second half to put the Foxes in a commanding position. Joe Allen bagged a consolation goal for Swansea in injury time.

Stoke City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 103 times across all competitions. These meetings have been contested closely by the two teams with the visitors having a narrow 35-33 lead in wins and 35 games ending in draws.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the hosts and registered a 2-0 home win when they met in the reverse fixture in October.

Stoke City have just one win in their last six games across all competitions, with that triumph coming in an away meeting against Rotherham United in the Championship last month.

Stoke are winless in their last eight home games across all competitions, failing to score five times in that period.

Leicester have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight meetings against the hosts.

Stoke City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Potters have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three defeats in their last four games across all competitions. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three games and will look to improve upon that record here.

They are winless in their last seven home games in the Championship, failing to score five times in that period. They are winless in their last five home meetings against the Foxes in all competitions, though three games have ended in draws.

Cameroon were eliminated from the 2023 AFCON round of 16 by Nigeria, so Junior Tchamadeu is back from the competition and in contention to start, given that he passes a late fitness test.

The Foxes have registered back-to-back wins, scoring three goals apiece in these games, and will look to continue that form in this match. In their only away game in the Championship in 2024, they lost 3-1 to Coventry last month and will look to return to winning ways here.

Patson Daka returned to the squad from international duty and assisted in Leicester's win over Swansea. Wilfred Ndidi is still a few months away from match fitness.

Considering Stoke's poor home form recently and goalscoring troubles, they might struggle here. The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture and considering their better goalscoring form, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Leicester City

Stoke City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Patson Daka to score or assist any time - Yes

