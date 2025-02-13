Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Stoke City will host Swansea City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be desperate to pick up at least a point or risk ending the matchday in the relegation zone.

Stoke suffered another disappointing result in a 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Wednesday after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Cardiff City last weekend. The hosts have won just one of their last seven league games and are now sat in 19th place, only three points clear of Hull City in the relegation zone.

Swansea are two places and five points above Saturday's hosts and will fancy their chances of getting a win this weekend to inch closer to the top half of the table. The visitors have, however, been in abysmal form since the start of the year, having lost seven of their nine matches in 2025, most recently suffering an underwhelming 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 83 previous occasions going into the weekend. Stoke have won 33 of those meetings, 24 have ended in draws while Swansea have won the remaining 26.

Both sides are evenly matched in their last five meetings with both teams having one win each and the remaining three ending in draws.

The earlier edition of this fixture this season ended in a goalless draw.

The Potters have the worst offensive record in the English second tier with only 28 goals scored after 31 matches played.

Stoke have the second-worst home record in the league with four wins in 15 home games played so far.

Stoke City vs Swansea City Prediction

The two teams are evenly matched going into the weekend and are both likely to depend on individual brilliance to separate the sides. Stoke will be keen to improve on their home form but will need a much better performance in front of goal than they have had all season to achieve that.

The Swans have been poor in recent games as the pressure continues to mount on head coach Luke William. However, they beat Bristol City 1-0 in their last away game and should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Swansea City

Stoke City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

