“Stop this criminal offence”, “Does Klopp want to drop points?” – Liverpool fans furious at Reds duo being named in starting line-up against Newcastle 

Liverpool fans have reacted furiously to the news that James Milner and Jordan Henderson will start for the Reds against Newcastle United on April 30.

Henderson scored Jurgen Klopp's men's first goal as they defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Anfield midweek.

However, with Henderson at the age of 31 and Milner 36, fans are aggrieved to see the two veterans line up in a vital clash with the Magpies.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho have been in fine form for the Reds in recent months and many had anticipated they would start against Newcastle.

Here are some reactions from fans to Klopp's huge risk in dropping his star man against the Magpies:

Bōbby @LFC_MMA



Diogo Jota makes his 50th appearance for Liverpool Liverpool's starting XI #NEWLIV Diogo Jota makes his 50th appearance for Liverpool Liverpool's starting XI #NEWLIV Diogo Jota makes his 50th appearance for Liverpool 🇵🇹 https://t.co/rwJzKFJzyZ

🐐 @LFCCam_ @LFC @NUFC Henderson and Milner in the same midfield does Klopp want to drop points? @LFC @NUFC Henderson and Milner in the same midfield does Klopp want to drop points?

Jordan @AbsoluteMug @LFC @NUFC this is our toughest game of the season left and klopp starts milner…. @LFC @NUFC this is our toughest game of the season left and klopp starts milner….

Liverpool eyeing an unprecedented quadruple

The Reds are in red-hot form

The good news keeps coming at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp having agreed a new two-year extension to his current deal with the club. The German manager will be at the Merseyside club until 2026.

Liverpool have experienced a huge transformation under Klopp, having won the UEFA Champions League in 2019. They then claimed their first ever Premier League title in 2020 but can achieve an more impressive feat this season.

No English side in history has won a quadruple of trophies and Liverpool may do just that.

As mentioned, they currently sit second in the Premier League with just a point behind leaders Manchester City with five games remaining.

Klopp's side have one foot in the Champions League final and will take a two-goal lead to Estadio de la Cerámica on May 3 against Villarreal.

On May 14 they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, having already played the Blues at that very stadium in February. Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in February to claim the Carabao Cup.

There is speculation over the futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The prolific duo's contracts run out in June 2023. Salah in particular has been rumored to be departing with wage demands having not been met.

Mane's strong relationship with the club has seemingly made negotiations with the Senegalese star more likely to reach a successful agreement.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Contract discussions with Mo Salah, who was named footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, have become drawn out. Liverpool’s strong relationship with Sadio Mané’s representatives means the club are in dialogue. NEW: Contract discussions with Mo Salah, who was named footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, have become drawn out. Liverpool’s strong relationship with Sadio Mané’s representatives means the club are in dialogue. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Contract discussions with Mo Salah, who was named footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, have become drawn out. Liverpool’s strong relationship with Sadio Mané’s representatives means the club are in dialogue. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/m8XmvudFA6

Salah has been in remarkable goalscoring form this season and currently sits top of the goalscoring charts on 22 goals in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Mane sits fifth with 14 Premier League goals.

Salah has been named on the bench for their clash with Newcastle. This, along with the inclusions of Milner and Henderson in the starting XI has surprised some.

Edited by Aditya Singh