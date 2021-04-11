Strasbourg 1-4 PSG: PSG Player Ratings as champions win to stay alive in title race | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG won 4-1 at Strasbourg to move to within three points of Ligue 1 leaders Lille with only six games remaining this season.

After an impressive 3-2 win at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, PSG producing an immaculate display against Strasbourg, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia, Moise Kean and Leandro Paredes.

Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG with a fine finish from an acute angle. Pablo Sarabia got on the end of a Danilo Pereira pass to double PSG's advantage on the night. Moise Kean also got his name on the scoresheet, thanks to Mbappe's assist.

Doin Moise Sahi pulled one back for the hosts, but Leandro Paredes restored PSG's three-goal advantage with a spectacular free-kick in the second half to seal all three points for the two-time defending champions.

With Lille beating Metz, PSG needed to win to stay within touching distance of the league leaders.

On that note, let's take a look at the PSG player ratings from the game.

Keylor Navas: 7/10

Keylor Navas did not have a single save to make in the first half before he was given a few minutes off by Mauricio Pochettino, probably with an eye on the Bayern Munich game in midweek.

Mitchel Bakker - 7/10

Injuries to Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa meant that Mitchel Bakker received another start for PSG. The 20-year-old produced a decent performance, overlapping and making his presence felt at both ends of the pitch against Strasbourg.

Presnel Kimpembe - 8/10

The Frenchman has been one of PSG's better players for quite some time now. Presnel Kimpembe had an impressive outing, as he kept Habib Diallo quiet for most of the ga,e.

Kimpembe and Marquinhos have formed a great partnership at the back following the departure of Thiago Silva.

Danilo Pereira - 8/10

Danilo Pereira's versatility has been crucial for Mauricio Pochettino to cover for injuries in defence and midfield, as the Portuguese can play either as midfielder or centre-back.

The on-loan midfielder was yet again used as a centre-back due to Marquinhos' unavailability, and Danilo made sure PSG went home with all three points.

Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

Injury to Alessandro Florenzi meant Thilo Kehrer received another outing at right-back.

The 24-year-old is often the weakest link in defence, as he is not the best PSG defender in 1v1 situations. But it wasn't that case on the night, as despite losing a few duels, Kehrer kept things tight on the right flank.

Ander Herrera - 6/10

It was not the best of games for the former Manchester United man, but Ander Herrera did the job of keeping things ticking in midfield for PSG.

With Idrissa Gueye rested ahead of the Bayern Munich game on Wednesday, Herrera did enough to secure a win for PSG.

Leandro Paredes - 9/10

Leandro Paredes was the best PSG player on the pitch by some distance. Not only did he score a brilliant free-kick, but the 26-year-old also pulled the strings from midfield, breaking down Strasbourg's defence and finding passes behind their backline with ease. The Argentine also assisted PSG's opener.

Pablo Sarabia - 8/10

Regular minutes have been tough to come by for the former Sevilla winger, but Pablo Sarabia provides good competition and much-needed depth on the flanks for PSG. With Angel Di Maria rested for this game, Sarabia took up the Argentine's place and scored PSG's second of the night.

Rafinha Alcantara - 6/10

The Brazilian had a decent outing. Rafinha performed his attacking midfield responsibilities well, getting into pockets and helping Kean and Mbappe play off him. He was unlucky not to any get goal contributions on the night.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

When was the last time Kylian Mbappe had a bad game? When things get tough, Mbappe gets going.

He scored PSG's opener with an incredible finish as the 22-year-old kickstarted his team's four-goal show. Mbappe also provided an assist on the night.

Moise Kean - 7/10

In the absence of Neymar and Mauro Icardi, Moise Kean and Mbappe have formed a good partnership up front. Although Kean didn't have any joy taking on Strasbourg's defence, winning just 20% of his duels, the Everton loanee bagged PSG's third of the night, taking his tally to 12 league goals this campaign.

Ratings of PSG Substitutes:

Sergio Rico - 6/10

After replacing Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico barely had anything to do but conceded from a rather tight angle. The 27-year-old has been a good back-up to Navas, though.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

The former Everton midfielder was brought on to see out the game as Ander Herrera seemed to be struggling with injury. Idrissa Gueye ended his 16-minute stint on the night with 90% passing accuracy.

Julian Draxler - 7/10

Julian Draxler, who has been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, came on in place of Rafinha and had a decent outing.

Xavi Simmons - N/A

Xavi Simmons made his PSG debut but wasn't on the pitch for too long to merit a rating.

Kenny Nagera - N/A

Kenny Nagera was another PSG debutant on the night, but like Simmons, he wasn't in action for long enough to merit a rating.