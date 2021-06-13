Strongest possible starting XI for Argentina | Copa America 2021

Argentina will be heading to Copa America 2021 hoping to win the tournament for the first time in 28 years. The 47th edition of the tournament gets underway from the 13th of June. The South American national teams will battle it out over the coming weeks for continental supremacy.

Argentina have suffered a trophy drought for nearly three decades and will be looking to change that at Copa America 2021. Despite having some of the most talented players in the world in their squad, La Albiceleste have not been able to assert themselves in the continental competition.

In all fairness, they did make it to the World Cup final in 2014 and finished runner-up in four of the last six Copa America tournaments. With Lionel Messi walking into the twilight of his career, it is about time that Argentina made something happen for one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

This time, Argentina have named a strong squad for Copa America 2021 and Messi will be hoping to taste that much elusive major international trophy.

Argentina's Copa America 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso and Agustin Marchesin

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina Lucero and Cristian Romero.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Correa, Nicolas Dominguez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa, Sergio Aguero, Julian Alvarez

Without further ado, let's take a look at the strongest possible XI for Argentina at the Copa America 2021.

Argentina Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Argentina v Chile - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Emiliano Martinez has proved to be a solid presence between the sticks. The Aston Villa goalkeeper had to wait a long time to get his due and turned heads with his performances for Arsenal in the 2019-20 season.

He had to leave the Gunners for regular game time and he got that at Aston Villa. Martinez was crucial to Dean Smith's men enjoying an impressive campaign in 2020-21 after surviving the drop in the season prior by the skin of their teeth.

Even though he only made his debut for the Argentinian senior side on June 3rd against Chile, he is their best goalkeeper heading into the tournament. Martinez kept 15 cleansheets in 38 appearances in the Premier League this past season.

He is a great shot stopper and has it in him to make quite an impression at Copa America 2021.

