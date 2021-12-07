Sturm Graz vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Sturm Graz and AS Monaco draw the curtains in Group B of the Europa League when they lock horns at the Merkur Arena on Thursday.

The hosts have enjoyed a fine campaign and booked their place in the knockout stages, while the visitors will be playing for pride as they find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sturm Graz’s string of poor performances continued last time out as they failed to move into second place in the Austrian Bundesliga courtesy of a 1-1 draw with struggling Flyeralarm Admira.

Christian Ilzer’s men are now winless in all but one of their last ten games across all competitions, picking up three draws and losing six in that period. This poor run of results has been in keeping with their performances in the Europa League where they sit rock-bottom in Group B after claiming one point from five games.

In stark contrast, Monaco sit at the top of the pile after picking up 11 points from 15 available. The French side head into the game fresh off the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over Metz which saw them rise to seventh place in the Ligue 1 table.

AS Monaco are now unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, picking up four draws and three wins.

Sturm Graz vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Monaco boast a superior record in their previous three encounters, claiming two wins, while Sturm Graz have picked up one win in that time.

Sturm Graz Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

AS Monaco Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Sturm Graz vs AS Monaco Team News

Sturm Graz

The hosts will be without the services of Sandro Ingolitsch, Francisco Mwepu, Stefan Hierlander and Otar Kiteishvili, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sandro Ingolitsch, Francisco Mwepu, Stefan Hierlander, Otar Kiteishvili

Suspended: None

AS Monaco

Benoît Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas and Krepin Diatta are all currently recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. The duo of Youssouf Fofana and Guillermo Maripam will also play no part in the game as they are currently ruled out through suspension.

Injured: Benoît Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, Krepin Diatta

Suspended: Youssouf Fofana, Guillermo Maripam

Sturm Graz vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, Niklas Geyrhofer, Lukas Jager; Andreas Kuen, Alexander Prass, Ivan Ljubic; Anderson Niangbo, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alexander Nubel; Caio Henrique, Djibril Sidibé, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Jean Lucas, Sofiane Diop; Aleksandr Golovin, Kevin Volland; Wissam Ben Yedder

Sturm Graz vs AS Monaco Prediction

Sturm Graz have endured a horrid campaign in the Europa League and will look to bow out on a winning note. However, we expect Monaco to put up a fight as they seek to ensure top spot in the group table. We are tipping Monaco to claim all three points in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sturm Graz 0-2 AS Monaco

Edited by Vishal Subramanian