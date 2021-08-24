Sturm Graz vs Mura prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoff 2021-22 

Sturm Graz host Mura at the Merku-Arena in the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having picked up a comfortable 3-1 away victory in the first leg last week. Jakob Jantscher, Otar Kiteishivili and Kelvin Yeboah all got on the scoresheet for the Austrian side.

They followed that win up with a 2-2 draw against Austria Vienna in league action on Sunday. Manprit Sarkaria and Yeboah's goals helped their side pick up a point on home turf.

Mura got back to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 home win over Celje in the Slovenian Prva Liga on Sunday. Kai Cipot scored the match-winner in the first minute of injury time.

A direct place in the Europa League group stage is on offer for the winner of this tie, while a drop down to the Europa Conference League awaits the loser.

Sturm Graz vs Mura Head-to-Head

Last week's fixture was the first continental meeting between the two sides, although they met in a friendly back in June 2012 that ended in a 3-0 victory for Sturm Graz.

The hosts are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with Sunday's draw halting a five-game winning streak. Mura have been in poor form, with just two wins picked up from their 10 competitive fixtures this term.

Sturm Graz form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Mura form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Sturm Graz vs Mura Team News

Sturm Graz

The hosts have three players ruled out with long-term injuries. Full-backs Vincent Trummer and Sandro Ingolitsch are both out with cruciate ligament ruptures. Meanwhile, Francisco Mwepu has suffered a meniscus rupture.

Injuries: Vincent Trummer, Sandro Ingolitsch, Francisco Mwepu

Suspension: None

Mura

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sturm Graz vs Mura Predicted XI

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl (GK); Amadou Dante, Gregory Wuthrich, David Affengruber, Jusuf Gazibegovic; Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, Otar Kiteishvili, Stefan Hierlander; Ivan Ljubic, Jakob Jantscher, Kelvin Yeboah

Mura Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matko Obradovic (GK); Jan Gorenc, Matic Marusko, Zara Karnicnik; Kleman Sturm, Tomi Horvat, Luka Bobicanek, Alen Kozar, Ziga Kous; Mitja Lotric, Ziga Skoflek

Sturm Graz vs Mura Prediction

Sturm Graz are heavy favorites in this game and the home factor is an extra advantage for the Austrian side.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner in this encounter. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sturm Graz 3-0 Mura

