Reports: Luis Suarez's move to Juventus faces obstacles

Luis Suarez is reportedly training alone at Barcelona, as he awaits his move to Juventus. ESPN reported that new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has asked Suarez to train alone.

Luis Suarez has requested Barcelona to allow him to leave for free and pay his full salary of around €14 million for the 2020-21 season. A similar request was granted to club legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernández.

Barcelona are willing to allow Suarez to leave on a free transfer, but have not agreed so far to pay the Uruguyuan striker his full annual salary.

Luis Suarez was to lead a mass exodus of players from Barcelona this summer. New manager Ronald Koeman had reportedly told Suarez, Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal, and Ivan Rakitic they can leave Barcelona this summer, as they will not be a part of his future plans for the Spanish side.

Ivan Rakitic has left Barcelona for Sevilla this summer, followed by Vidal who has joined Italian side Inter Milan. Luis Suarez is keen on a move to Juventus, as Barcelona are looking to sell players who are above the age of 30, and are on high wages.

It's looking more and more likely that Luis Suarez will also stay with Barcelona this summer

Could Luis Suarez stay at Barcelona for another year?

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is open to Luis Suarez stay

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has, however, indicated that he would be open to Suarez staying for another year. He was quoted saying, "Suarez will be one more member of the squad if he stays. I was talking to Luis this morning. We will wait to see if there is a way out or not. We respect contracts and, from day one, we have said that if he stays on the squad, it will be one more."

Juventus have started a new era under club legend Andrea Pirlo, and are looking to sign a top quality striker, like Suarez, to replace the departed Gonzalo Higuain. Juventus have been heavily reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo's goals, but are seeking to add another goal-scorer to their ranks, to take a load off Ronaldo's shoulders.

Luis Suarez handed fresh Barcelona hope by Koeman amid Juventus transfer issues

A move for Suarez from Barcelona to Juventus seems imminent. Barcelona's refusal to pay his annual salary may, however, force Suarez to stay at the club for another year, an outcome that Barcelona seem open to.