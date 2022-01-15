“Such a liability” – Chelsea fans demand Tuchel to take off ‘terrible’ player after poor start against Manchester City

Manchester City and Chelsea are playing out a tight Premier League match with important ramifications on the title race at the Etihad. The result of the game is important to Chelsea's fan base and they have heaped the blame on Marcus Alonso for a less than ideal performance so far.

The Blues need to avoid a loss to hold on to any title aspirations they might have. Manchester City, on the other hand, will remain top and would, at worse, reduce their gap at the top of the league to 5 points over Liverpool.

Despite all that, Manchester City have well and truly dominated the game. The Cityzens have played like true champions and have controlled every aspect of the game.

Romelu Lukaku fashioned a chance for himself early in the game after he stormed past John Stones. Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel’s men, the Belgian threw away his chance and passed to Hakim Ziyech who was in an offside position.

In contrast, Manchester City have run rampant, especially on the Blues' left side where Alonso is stationed. Raheem Sterling has enjoyed the game so far and has run rings around Marcos Alonso all day, forcing Malang Sarr to sweep up after the faltering Spaniard.

Alonso was also booked for a challenge on Sterling after he failed to keep up with the Manchester City forward.

Here are some of the Chelsea fan reactions to the Spanish fullback’s dismal start to the crucial game:

JoyBoy @MightBeOxci GET ALONSO OUT OF MY CLUB! GET ALONSO OUT OF MY CLUB!

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport I'm sorry but even a 17-year old Lewis Hall would be a less liability than Alonso. Why on earth we haven't signed a new LWB yet is beyond belief. I'm sorry but even a 17-year old Lewis Hall would be a less liability than Alonso. Why on earth we haven't signed a new LWB yet is beyond belief.

Dru @drumoore14 I’ve never seen a worse player than Marcos Alonso I’ve never seen a worse player than Marcos Alonso

chrish @Chrishmas_ Alonso is such a liability Alonso is such a liability

👑𝓓𝓪𝓶𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮_𝓒𝓕𝓒 ⭐⭐ @Damprince_CFC Can we play someone else at that Alonso position, anyone will do, not just Alonso Can we play someone else at that Alonso position, anyone will do, not just Alonso 😔

Louis Ramsey @ELouisRamsey Alonso is a terrible terrible defender Alonso is a terrible terrible defender

Chelsea urgently need competition for Marcos Alonso at left-back, but could end up with too many players by summer

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

With star left-back Ben Chilwell ruled out due to injury for the rest of the season, the Blues have been forced to look for options in the wing-back department. Alonso, currently the only major left-back available in the first team, has little competition for the position, and the Blues may bring in another player this January.

However, if the Blues bring in another left-back, they will end up with three available left-backs in the first team by summer. According to Mirror, Thomas Tuchel has decided to focus on keeping his current players with extended contracts instead. The club have also brought back on-loan winger Kenedy to fill in for Alonso if need be.

Mirror claims that this will limit the possibility of a complete restructure of the club's backline during the summer transfer window.

