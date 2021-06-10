Sudan vs Zambia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Sudan will welcome Zambia to the Al Hilal Stadium on Friday for an international friendly fixture.

The hosts are fresh from securing participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by virtue of their second-place finish in Group C.

Zambia narrowly missed out on qualification for the tournament set to be held in Cameroon next year. The Chipolopolo finished one point behind Zimbabwe in Group H of the qualification stage in March.

Since then, the southern Africans have failed to win both of their friendly fixtures. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal was followed by a 2-2 draw with Benin Republic that saw Yohan Roche score a late equalizer in the 80th minute.

International Friendly



FULL-TIME: Benin 2-2 Zambia

Cebio Soukou 12', Yohan Roche 80' | Salulani Phiri 19', Tandi Mwape 45' — FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 8, 2021

Sudan have not been in action since their 2-0 victory over South Africa guaranteed them qualification to AFCON 2021.

Sudan vs Zambia Head-to-Head

This will be the 23rd meeting between the sides and Zambia have a better record with 12 victories to their name.

Sudan were victorious on seven occasions in the past, while the two sides played out a draw in three matches.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Al-Merreikh forward Saifeldin Bakhit scored the game-winning goal for Sudan in the 32nd minute.

Sudan are on a fine run that has seen them win three games consecutively. Zambia have just one win from their last seven matches.

Sudan form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Zambia form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Sudan vs Zambia Team News

Sudan

Coach Hubert Velud called up 28 players for the friendly fixtures against Zambia. The squad is dominated by players from the two giants on the domestic scene, Al-Merrikh SC and Al-Hilal.

The only two foreign-based players in the squad are Athar El Tahir and Sharaf Eldin Shiboub, who play for Smouha SC and CS Constantine in Egypt and Algeria respectively.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zambia will meet Great Britain Women’s Football at Stoke City’s stadium on Thursday 1 July in the lead-up to the #Tokyo2020 games.



Read more here 👉https://t.co/dh4Q68bxjI pic.twitter.com/PzHKZg6Cxw — FAZ (@FAZFootball) June 9, 2021

Zambia

Zambia called up 22 players for three friendly fixtures in June. The squad is made up of mostly inexperienced players on the international scene.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Sudan vs Zambia Predicted XI

Sudan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ali Abru Eshrein (GK); Amit Kamal, Faris Abdalla, Athar El Tahir, Hussein Ebrahim; Nasr Shigail, Abuaagla Abdalla, Waliedin Khidir; Seifeldin Malik, Yasin Hamed, Mohamed Abdelrahman

Zambia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cyril Chibwe (GK); Prosper Chiluya, Dominic Chanda, Mwape Tandi, Benedict Chapeshi; Salulani Phiri, Paul Katema; Moses Phiri, Prince Mumba, Spencer Sautu; Rodgers Kola

Sudan vs Zambia Prediction

Sudan have been in better form than Zambia and home advantage could also count in their favor.

Milutin Sredojevic's side have been easily cut open in their recent friendlies and that trend could continue against a Sudanese side with pace in attack. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Sudan 2-0 Zambia

