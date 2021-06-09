Yemen vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Yemen and Uzbekistan will trade tackles at the King Fahd International Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The two sides come into this clash on the back of contrasting results. Yemen suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat to hosts Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Fahad Al Muwallad starred in a first-half brace in the rout.

Uzbekistan were also emphatic in their 5-0 thrashing of Singapore. Jaloliddin Masharipov put the White Wolves on their way to an emphatic victory with a first-half brace.

That convincing victory helped the Uzbeks consolidate their position in second place in Group D of the Asian World Cup qualifiers. They have subsequently booked their spot in the next round, having garnered 12 points from six games.

Yemen have been eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers but can still secure qualification to the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers with a victory.

In Group D of #AsianQualifiers, #Uzbekistan🇺🇿 keep their hopes of advancing as one of the best runners-up alive with impressive 5-0 win over #Singapore🇸🇬, who are now mathematically eliminated along with Palestine and Yemen. — Patrick ‘Chico’ Watson 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@PCW_FB_News) June 7, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Yemen vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five previous occasions and Uzbekistan have a 100% winning record with five victories to their name.

Their first leg clash ended in a 5-0 thrashing that saw five different men get on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Yemen are currently on a five-game winless run, with four games in this sequence ending in defeat. Uzbekistan have three wins from their last five games.

Yemen form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Uzbekistan form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Also Read: South Africa vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Yemen vs Uzbekistan Team News

Yemen

Coach Ahmed Ali Qassim called up 23 players to dispute the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan have 39 players in camp to dispute the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. The squad is headlined by captain Odil Ahmedov and he is joined by other experienced players including Islom Tukhtakhujaev and Anzur Ismailov.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Didn’t expect such good news today but with 5-0 convincing win Uzbekistan is solidly in second in the group and knocking on KSA’s door. The two leaders play next Tuesday. KSA also has a game against Singapore while 🇺🇿 has one against Yemen Friday https://t.co/NKnwCbR8RB — Abhi Goyal 🪆🚌🏢 (@goyal_abhi) June 7, 2021

Also Read: Guinea-Bissau vs Cape Verde prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Yemen vs Uzbekistan Predicted XI

Yemen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mohammed Ayash (GK); Mohammed Boqshan, Ahmed Wahid, Mudir Abduradu, Ali Mahdi; Abdulwasea Al Matari, Nasser Gahwashi, Munaf Saeed, Ahmed Al Sarori; Tawfiq Ali, Mohsen Mohammed

Uzbekistan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sanjar Kuvvatov (GK); Oleg Zoteev, Umar Eshumaradov, Islomjon Kobilov, Khusniddin Alikulov; Odil Akhmedov, Ikromjon Alibaev; Jaloliddin Masharipov, Otabek Shukurov, Dostonbek Khamdamov; Eldor Shomurodov

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Yemen vs Uzbekistan Prediction

There is a gulf of class between both sides as evidenced by their respective positions in the table and recent results.

Barring an unlikely upset, there will be only one winner in this fixture. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Uzbekistan in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Yemen 0-3 Uzbekistan

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P