"Suddenly your body says enough, leave me alone" - Chelsea legend suggests N'Golo Kante could retire due to recurring injury problems 

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes N’Golo Kante could hang up his boots due to recurring injuries.

Kante has not played for Chelsea since picking up a hamstring injury in the second half of a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on 14 August. He returned to training in October, only to aggravate the problem. Forced to undergo hamstring surgery, the former Leicester City football could not help France in their run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where they lost to Argentina.

Leboeuf thinks the French superstar’s body might not be cooperating with his mind and could force him into early retirement.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Seems like a lot of fans have short memories, this was Ngolo Kante last year in a Champions League semi final. Seems like a lot of fans have short memories, this was Ngolo Kante last year in a Champions League semi final. https://t.co/xLCTUTrPix

“I haven’t spoken to Kante directly about his fitness and how he feels but it could be that he’s nearing the end of it [his career],” he told Safe Betting Sites.

“Because the thing is we have to understand that we are talking about a human being. Suddenly your body says okay, enough, leave me alone.”

The former Blues centre-back also advised Kante to call it a day if his body demanded it.

“The end of your career is also a part of your career, and you have to choose the right time to give up. Even if you don't want to and even if your football is great and you want to carry on,” Leboeuf continued.

"You have to give envy to people and not pity. So you have to make a decision in your own mind [regarding retirement]. You have to talk to your family and say maybe okay, it's over. So I don't know his shape but if he feels that he can serve Chelsea well then he should stay."

Kante, who has scored 13 goals and claimed 15 assists in 262 games for the Pensioners since 2016, sees his contract expire in June 2023.

Chelsea leading the race for Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol but could face tough competition, claims Pete O’Rourke

Despite adding Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana to their ranks in the summer, the Blues are reportedly interested in signing Croatia’s World Cup star Josko Gvardiol. According to renowned journalist Pete O’Rourke, the west Londoners are currently leading the race for his services but could stiff competition following his World Cup heroics.

Out of Context Football Manager @nocontextfm1 Josko Gvardiol was unreal this World Cup, Football Manager got it spot on once again Josko Gvardiol was unreal this World Cup, Football Manager got it spot on once again https://t.co/G6lDoZpQ09

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“I don’t think it’s going to be an easy race for Chelsea to win, but they’ve been the ones who have been leading the race from the start for Gvardiol.

“But it’s definitely got a lot harder for them in recent weeks following his World Cup exploits, and RB Leipzig are pretty adamant that he won’t be leaving in January. If he doesn’t leave in January, I’m sure there’ll be a potential move for him in the summer with a host of top clubs keen on him.”

The Chelsea-linked centre-back was not only solid at the back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but he also showcased his ability to carry the ball from deep. The RB Leipzig man started all seven games for Croatia in Qatar, scoring a goal against Morocco in the third-place match to propel his team to a 2-1 victory.

