3 suitable destinations for Thomas Tuchel after being sacked by Chelsea

German tactician Thomas Tuchel wrote an emotional message to Chelsea Football Club and their fans after he was relieved of his duties last week.

Tuchel enjoyed a relatively impressive 17-months spell with the West London club where we won three trophies. He was able to guide the Blues to their second UEFA Champions League title as well as the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Tuchel's sacking hasn't gone down well with many fans. However, the club's performances this season haven't been encouraging. Chelsea have had a poor start to the 2022-23 league season, as they currently sit in sixth in the league. They also lost their first UEFA Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

GOAL @goal Thomas Tuchel is really going through it Thomas Tuchel is really going through it 💔 https://t.co/qOr8CUVrpV

While Tuchel hasn't made any announcements about his next move, given his pedigree, he won't be out of work for long.

A couple of big clubs in Europe will definitely be keen to hire the highly rated German should the opportunity arise.

Without further ado, let’s look at three potential destinations for Thomas Tuchel.

#3 Juventus

Juventus v Salernitana - Serie A

Despite hiring Massimiliano Allegri in 2021 for his second spell with the club, very little seems to have changed for the Old Ladies. The Italian giants haven't been at their best for the past two seasons, and that will be a source of concern for the club.

Juventus are currently outside the top four in the league after six games with pressure beginning to mount on Allegri.

His team most recently dropped points to newly promoted club Salernitana at home over the weekend. The result makes it three games without a win for Allegri's team, with their last victory coming against Spezia.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Juventus 2-2 Salernitana.



Again no victory for Allegri's team who have won just 1 out of their last 6 games. They go 7th in the Serie A table. FT: Juventus 2-2 Salernitana.Again no victory for Allegri's team who have won just 1 out of their last 6 games. They go 7th in the Serie A table. https://t.co/Jmp4xWSc7F

If things do not improve soon, Tuchel could be targeted by the Juventus board to turn things around in Turin.

#2 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference

A possible return to Germany could also be on the cards for Tuchel in the near future, with Bayern Munich a potential destination.

The Bavarians haven't been at their ultimate best in the Bundesliga this season under manager Julian Nagelsmann. His team are currently third after six league games.

The club are also without a win in their last three league games after draws against VFB Stuttgart, Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bayern Munich have drawn their third straight Bundesliga match Bayern Munich have drawn their third straight Bundesliga match 😳 https://t.co/I18MVI7Eyn

Nagelsmann hasn't been able to match the performances of former manager Hansi Flick, whose team was dominant in all competitions.

Should a vacancy arise at Bayern Munich, Tuchel's record with Borussia Dortmund could make him a strong candidate to fill the position.

#1 Liverpool

Tuchel and Klopp during the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for Liverpool, with boss Jurgen Klopp experiencing his worst start to a season with the club.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Liverpool's WORST start to a season under Jurgen Klopp after seven games in all competitions. Liverpool's WORST start to a season under Jurgen Klopp after seven games in all competitions. 🔴📉 https://t.co/qwKKScCMen

Klopp has won just two matches in the first seven games of the season. Their disappointing 4-1 defeat to Napoli left Klopp being faced with questions of a potential sack, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

While it's still early in the season, Klopp's job could be on the line if Liverpool's form does not improve in the coming weeks. Should that be the case, Tuchel could be targeted as a replacement at Anfield.

