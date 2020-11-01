Summer signings beginning to gel in Frank Lampard’s new-look Chelsea

Chelsea were at their brilliant best when they faced Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday. The Blues put up a ruthless attacking display which culminated in a 3-0 victory over the Clarets.

For the first time this season, Frank Lampard named all his summer signings in the Blues’ starting line-up.

Eduoard Mendy started in goal, while Thiago Silva, starting the game as captain, partnered Kurt Zouma at centre-back. Kai Havertz also started in midfield, as Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner led in attack.

Ziyech, starting his first Premier League game for Chelsea, opened the scoring in the first half, before Zouma and Werner completed a perfect afternoon for the Blues.

The downside of having a lot of attacking talent in a squad is that it gives the manager a selection headache. The good thing, though, is that once these stars begin to gel, the team becomes hard to fend off.

Fortunately, Lampard and Chelsea are gradually getting nearer to the latter. The London outfit has now kept three clean sheets in their last three games in all competitions, scoring seven goals in the process.

For a team that struggled for attacking potency at the beginning of the season, the recent return represents great progress.

Ziyech and Werner have already developed a great partnership at Chelsea

This is a new-look Chelsea side that is trying to play in a more direct way and with more urgency. Most notably, Ziyech and Werner already seem to be developing a good understanding between themselves.

Who was your 𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗠 today? 🤔#BURCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2020

The pair combined perfectly for Chelsea’s third goal against Burnley on Saturday. The Moroccan squared the ball to his German teammate, who curled his effort past the onrushing Nick Pope.

Like the duo, all the other summer signings are also settling nicely into the team. Impressively, Mendy is yet to concede in five games since joining Chelsea. The Blues have also kept clean sheets in each of the last two games that Thiago Silva has started.

Ziyech has scored in his each of his first two starts for Chelsea, while Werner has netted five goals in 10 games so far. Havertz is also not far off, having scored four goals and contributed three assists in his time in London so far.

Things are beginning to take shape for Lampard and Chelsea. Once the new signings understand each other better, the Blues will definitely be going places.