Sunderland vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025 

Aston Villa and Sunderland will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday five clash on Sunday (September 21st). The game will be played at the Stadium of Light.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, fell to a penalty shootout defeat away to Brentford in the League Cup. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Harvey Elliott's 43rd-minute strike but Aaron Hickey equalized three minutes before the hour mark to force penalties. The Bees progressed with a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

The Villans will turn their attention to the league, where their last game ended in a goalless draw away to Everton.

The stalemate left them second from bottom in the table with just two points from four games. Sunderland are seventh on seven points.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 185th meeting between the two sides. Aston Villa have 83 wins to their name, and Sunderland were victorious 55 times while 46 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since March 2018 when Villa claimed a 3-0 away win in the EFL Championship.

Sunderland are aiming to win their opening three top-flight home games for the first time since the 1965-66 season, which would also make them the first promoted side to attain this feat since Burnley in 2009.

Villa have not scored in their last five EPL games, the second-longest stretch in club history.

Sunderland have won just one of the last 12 head-to-head league games (six losses).

Villa are unbeaten in 15 Premier League games against promoted sides under Unai Emery (12 wins).

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Prediction

Promoted sides have had a torrid time in the EPL in recent years, with all six sides promoted in the last two seasons having been relegated immediately. Sunderland appear set to buck that trend, with the Tyne outfit having made a fine start after eight years away from the top flight.

Aston Villa, for their part, narrowly lost out on UEFA Champions League qualification on the last day last season. Unai Emery's side were tipped to compete once again for a top six finish but things have not gone to plan, with the Birmingham outfit mired in an early relegation scrap.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Aston Villa

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

