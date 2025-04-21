Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers lock horns on matchday 44 of the Championship on Easter Monday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland are fresh off a 2-1 loss at Bristol City in their previous outing. Trai Hume saw red seven minutes into the game, but the visitors took the lead through Eliezer Mayenda and led at the break.

Bristol, though, took the win, courtesy of second-half strikes from Robert Dickie and Ross McCronie. Despite successive losses, the Black Cats remain fourth in the standings, with 76 points from 43 games, winning 21.

Meanwhile, Valerien Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a rousing 4-1 home win over Millwall. In a frantic end to the first half, the Rovers led 2-1 at the break, courtesy of Dominic Hyam and Sondre Tronstad strikes either side of Mihailo Ivanovic's goal for Millwall.

Callum Brittain and Tronstad put the Rovers 4-1 up before the hour mark as successive wins kept the Rovers 10th in the points table, with 59 points from 43 games, winning 17.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Blackburn Championship clash at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 148 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead Blackburn 64-52, drawing the reverse fixture 2-2 at home in December.

Each team have two wins in their last five meetings in the fixture - all in the Championship.

Sunderland have two wins and as many losses in their last five home games - all in the Championship.

Blackburn have won twice in their last nine road outings - all in the Championship - losing seven times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: L-L-D-W-W; Blackburn: W-W-D-L-L

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns as they are set to finish in the top half of the standings. While Sunderland are on course to qualify for the promotion play-offs, Blackburn look set to miss the bus.

In terms of head-to-head, the Black Cats hold a slender advantage and have won four of their last five home league games, losing one. The two sides haven't drawn both league meetings in a season since the 2002-03 Premier League campaign.

The Rovers come in as the more in-form side, but Sunderland should return to winning ways as they seek Premier League promotion.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Sunderland to win

Tip-2: Sunderland to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have three clean sheets in their last five games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

