Sunderland vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Sunderland take on Bristol City in the 41st round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 6).

Mike Dodds' Sunderland are coming off a 5-1 thrashing at home to Blackburn Rovers in their previous outing. A Sammie Szmodics seven-minute brace put the Rovers 2-0 up at the break before Tyrhys Dolan and Andrew Moran scored to end the game as a contest.

The Black Cats pulled one back through Chris Rigg 13 minutes from time, but Andrew Moran restored the Rovers' four-goal lead four minutes later. Following the heavy defeat, Sunderland are 13th in the standings, with 51 points from 40 games and are all but out of the playoff picture.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are fresh off a 1-0 win at 10-man Plymouth Argyle in their last game. Alfe Devine netted the Robins' winner 12 minutes from time. Bristol are two points and a place above Sunderland in the standings with six games to go.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Sunderland-Bristol Championship clash:

Sunderland vs Bristol City head-to-head numbers and key stats

In 49 meetings, Sunderland trail Bristol 18-16.

Sunderland have one win in their last five meetings with Bristol, losing twice, including the reverse fixture 1-0 at Bristol in December.

The Black Cats are winless in four home games and have won just once in five, losing thrice.

Bristol have two wins in their last five road outings, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sunderland: L-W-D-L-L; Bristol: W-W-L-W-L

Sunderland vs Bristol City prediction

Both sides have had similar campaigns and are likely to end in mid-table. Sunderland looked good for promotion before a six-game losing streak has almost put paid to those hopes.

Although they snapped that run with a 2-0 win at Cardiff City, the Black Cats slumped to their seventh defeat in eight games with a heavy home loss in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Bristol's slim playoff hopes took a huge hit with a four-game losing streak, but they have recovered to win three of their next four games. The Robins can take confidence from their recent head-to-head record with Sunderland and prolong the visitors' losing streak.

Pick: Sunderland 0-2 Bristol City

Sunderland vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Robins have had three shutouts in their last four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have produced at least two goals.)