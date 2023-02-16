Sunderland vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Sunderland host Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 18), looking to extend their unbeaten league run to five games.

Since losing 3-1 to Swansea City at home, the Black Cats have won three of their next four games and drawn once, picking up ten points from a possible 12. That has seen them climb up to fifth in the standings with 48 points from 31 games as Tony Mowbray's side's push for a Premier League return continues.

Bristol, meanwhile, are down in 16th place with just ten wins from 31 games and 40 points on the board. They're ten points clear of the relegation zone, so the alarm bells haven't gone off yet.

The Robins are unbeaten in their last seven league games but recently saw their three-game winning run across competitions end with a 1-1 draw to Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 47 previous clashes, the spoils have been closely shared, with Bristol winning 17 games and losing 16.

Having beaten the Robins 3-2 earlier in the campaign, Sunderland are looking to pull off a league double over them for the first time since the 1909-10 season.

This will only be Bristol's second away league games of the century to Sunderland, having won 2-1 on their last visit to the Stadium of Light in the 2017-18 season under Lee Johnson.

Sunderland are looking to win three consecutive league games in the top tiers of English football for the first time since a run of four in May 2014 under Gus Poyet.

Bristol are unbeaten in their last five away league games, picking up more points (9) than in their previous ten.

After winning three of his first five league games against Bristol as a manager between 2007 and 2011, Tony Mowbray has only won two of his next 13 games against them

Sunderland vs Bristol City Prediction

Sunderland are coming off consecutive wins and will be confident of their chances. Bristol, though, are unbeaten in their last few games as well and could give the Black Cats a serious run for their money. A high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Bristol City

Sunderland vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes