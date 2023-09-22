Sunderland vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Sunderland and Cardiff City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday. Jack Clarke scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Daniel Neil's goal to guide the Black Cats to victory.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-2 home win over Coventry City. Dimitrios Goutas, Karlan Grant and Kion Etete all scored to inspire the Welsh outfit to victory.

The win took the Bluebirds to 10th spot in the league, having garnered 10 points from seven games. Sunderland sit in fourth spot with 13 points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 67 occasions in the past. Cardiff City have 28 wins to their name, Sunderland were victorious on 22 occasions, while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Sunderland claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sunderland are currently enjoying their finest run of form at Championship level since 2007.

Six of Sunderland's seven league games this season have produced at least three goals, with five games witnessing goals at both ends.

Cardiff City's four away games in all competitions this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Prediction

Sunderland started the season with consecutive losses in the league and EFL Cup, leaving fans to fear the worst. However, Tony Mowbray has steadied the ship since then, guiding the Tynewear outfit to their best run of form in the Championship for over 15 years. That season saw the Black Cats promoted to the Premier League and expectations will be the same, having fallen at the playoff semifinal last season.

Cardiff City are also on their own fine run of form and a win here would propel them into the playoff conversation.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Cardiff City

Sunderland vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sunderland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals