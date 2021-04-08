Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Sunderland are set to play host to Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday for their latest League One fixture.

Sunderland come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United on Monday at the Weston Homes Stadium. A second-half goal from forward Siriki Dembele for Peterborough United was cancelled out by a goal from Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady for Sunderland.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 last Friday at the Keepmoat Stadium. A first-half goal from young Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, on loan from Chelsea, secured the win for Nigel Adkins' Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Charlton Athletic have won one game, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the League One, with ten-man Sunderland drawing 0-0 against Charlton Athletic. Sunderland had Northern Ireland international and former Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan sent off in the second-half, but Charlton Athletic failed to capitalise and did not register a shot on target.

Sunderland form guide in League One: D-W-W-D-W

Charlton Athletic form guide in League One: W-D-W-D-W

Advertisement

Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic Team News

Sunderland

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson will be unable to call upon the services of centre-backs Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis, who are all nursing injuries and are out.

Injured: Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright, Jordan Willis, Arbenit Xhemajli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Charlton Athletic

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic could be without striker Conor Washington. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nigel Adkins is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Conor Washington

Suspended: None

Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Lee Burge, Max Power, Dion Sanderson, Luke O'Nien, Callum MacFadzean, Grant Leadbitter, Carl Winchester, Jordan Jones, Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke, Lynden Gooch

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Jason Pearce, Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey, Darren Pratley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ian Maatsen, Jayden Stockley, Diallang Jaiyesimi

Another day of hard work ✅



All eyes on Sunderland 👀



🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw pic.twitter.com/ic767LcYyF — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) April 8, 2021

Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Sunderland are currently 3rd in the League One table, five points behind league leaders Hull City who have played two games more. Striker Charlie Wyke has been in fine form this season, scoring 22 goals and leading the line well for the Black Cats. Experienced forward Aiden McGeady has been crucial as well.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, are 7th in the league table. They are 3 points behind 6th-placed Lincoln City, who have a game in hand. For the Addicks, midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey has done well, while young Dutchman Ian Maatsen, on loan from Chelsea, has proved to be an useful addition.

Advertisement

A close encounter is on the cards, but Sunderland could just edge past Charlton Athletic.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Charlton Athletic

Also Read: Top 5 attacking midfielders in the world this season (2020/21)