Sunderland vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2023 

Sunderland will host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late, with their playoff ambitions gradually fizzling out. They played out a goalless draw against league leaders Burnley last time out and could have no complaints after failing to create tangible chances to alter the result.

Sunderland sit mid-table in 12th place, with 54 points from 39 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this Friday.

Hull have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, although they remain set to avoid the drop. They played out a goalless draw against 10-man Rotherham United in their last game and will be gutted not to have come away with maximum points after a solid performance.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with 48 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Sunderland vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 meetings between Sunderland and Hull. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 15 times.

There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four competitive games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only six of the Black Cats' 14 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sunderland have scored 53 league goals this season, the second-highest of all the teams outside the playoff spots.

Sunderland vs Hull City Prediction

Sunderland are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last eight league matches. They are without a win in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Hull have also drawn their last two matches and have won just one of their last nine. Neither side are in encouraging form at the moment and could share the spoils when they face off at the weekend.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Hull City

Sunderland vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

