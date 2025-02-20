Sunderland vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Sunderland will invite Hull City to the Stadium of Light in the EFL Championship on Saturday. The hosts are in fourth place in the standings with 62 points. Hull have won seven of their 32 league games and are in 21st place with 30 points.

The Black Cats saw their unbeaten streak in the Championship ended after six games earlier this week as they suffered a 2-1 away loss at Leeds United. Wilson Isidor broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute to give them the lead and substitute Pascal Struijk's second-half brace helped Leeds register a comeback win.

The visitors are winless in their last three league games. After two consecutive defeats, they played out a 1-1 home draw against Norwich City last week. Matt Crooks broke the deadlock in the 14th minute and Josh Sargent pulled Norwich level just two minutes into the second half.

Sunderland vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 51 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 24 wins. Hull have 16 wins to their name and 11 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have the second-worst goalscoring record in the Championship this season, scoring 32 goals in 32 games.

The Black Cats have suffered just one loss in their last seven meetings against the visitors and registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Sunderland are unbeaten at home in the Championship this season, recording 10 wins in 16 games.

Hull City have won three of their last 10 games in the Championship, with all registered in away games.

Nine of the last 11 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Sunderland vs Hull City Prediction

The Black Cats suffered just their second loss of the year earlier this week and will look to bounce back with a win here. Interestingly, they are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats, and have failed to score in these losses as well. They have scored at least two goals in 11 of their 16 Championship games this season.

Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne returned from injuries against Leeds but were unused substitutes. Niall Huggins is a long-term absentee while Tom Watson, Jayden Danns, and Aji Alese will miss this match due to injuries.

The Tigers have won just one of their last five games while suffering three defeats. They have seen conclusive results in their last nine Championship away games, suffering six losses.

Óscar Zambrano remains suspended due to doping. Fin Burns, Charlie Hughes, and Kasey Palmer should return to full training but this match comes too soon for them. Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi are also sidelined with injuries.

The hosts have an unbeaten home record this season and, considering their better recent record in this fixture, the Black Cats are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Hull City

Sunderland vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

