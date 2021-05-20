Sunderland vs Lincoln City prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21

Sunderland are set to play host to Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday for the second leg of the semi-finals of the League One play-offs.

Lincoln City beat Lee Johnson's Sunderland 2-0 in the first leg at the Sincil Bank yesterday. Second-half goals from former Scunthorpe United and Southend United forward Tom Hopper and young attacker Brennan Johnson, on loan from Nottingham Forest, secured the win for Michael Appleton's Lincoln City.

Sunderland, who finished 4th in the league, had won only one of their last five league games before this fixture. They boasted the lion's share of possession against Lincoln City but only registered three shots on target.

Sunderland vs Lincoln City Head-to-Head

In six head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sunderland hold a slight advantage. They have won three games, lost two and drawn one.

Before the play-offs, the two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in League One, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from defender Callum McFadzean for Sunderland was cancelled out by a second-half goal from striker Callum Morton for Lincoln City.

Sunderland form guide in League One: D-W-L-D-D

Lincoln City form guide in League One: D-L-D-W-L

Sunderland vs Lincoln City Team News

Sunderland

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson will be unable to call upon the services of defender Dion Sanderson, Northern Irish right-back Conor McLaughlin, centre-backs Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis, while there are doubts over the availability of left-backs Jake Vokins and Denver Hume.

Injured: Dion Sanderson, Conor McLaughlin, Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis

Doubtful: Denver Hume, Jake Vokins

Suspended: None

Lincoln City

Lincoln City could be without centre-backs Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson and goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who are all nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Michael Appleton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alex Palmer, Joe Walsh, Adam Jackson

Suspended: None

Sunderland vs Lincoln City Predicted XI

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge, Luke O'Nien, Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Callum McFadzean, Max Power, Josh Scowen, Jordan Jones, Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke

Lincoln City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik, Regan Poole, Lewis Montsma, TJ Eyoma, Tayo Edun, Brennan Johnson, Liam Bridcutt, Jorge Grant, Anthony Scully, Tom Hopper, Morgan Rogers

Sunderland vs Lincoln City Prediction

Sunderland have a tough job on their hands if they are to progress to the play-off finals. Injuries have not helped their cause, but striker Charlie Wyke, who scored 25 goals in the league, could prove to be crucial in this game.

Lincoln City, on the other hand, have in Brennan Johnson an exciting young talent. The Wales international will surely return to parent club Nottingham Forest in the summer, and given his performances this season the 19-year old could become a key player for Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Lincoln City should be able to progress to the finals.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Lincoln City

