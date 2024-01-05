Sunderland vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Sunderland will entertain local rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The two Tyne and Wear-based rivals contest the Tyne-Wear derby, also known as the North East derby and this will be the first edition of the derby since 2016, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three games. First-half goals from Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn helped them register a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End in the EFL Championship on New Year's Day.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form, losing four games in a row. They squared off against Liverpool in the Premier League on New Year's Day, suffering a 4-2 loss.

Alexander Isak equalized just five minutes after Mo Salah had given Liverpool the lead but the league leaders scored thrice later in the match while conceding just once to make it two wins on the trot.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 156 times in competitive games thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 53 wins apiece while playing 50 stalemates.

In their eight FA Cup meetings, including replays, the hosts have a 3-2 lead in wins, and three games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors, recording six wins.

Sunderland have two wins in their last three games while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Newcastle United have lost four games in a row, conceding nine goals while finding the back of the net five times in these games.

The visitors are winless in their last eight away games in all competitions, suffering seven defeats.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Black Cats head into the match in good form and will look to extend their unbeaten run to four games in this match. They are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors and have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games in that period.

They have won three games on the trot at home against their western rivals, keeping two clean sheets. They have won six of their last nine home games in all competitions and are strong favorites.

Michael Beale remains without Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin, who will need some time to recover from their ailments. Niall Huggins is a long-term absentee while Corry Evans has also not recovered from an injury he suffered in the pre-season. Jay Matete is back in full training and might be included in the squad.

The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern. In away games, they have suffered five defeats on the trot.

Eddie Howe has a lengthy injury list ahead of the trip to Sunderland including Callum Wilson. Kieran Trippier was absent against Liverpool with a groin issue and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' struggles in away games this season, we back Sunderland to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Newcastle United

Sunderland vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jack Clarke to score or assist any time - Yes